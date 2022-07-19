Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 19, 2022 / 4:43 PM

Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam; extinguished quickly

By Danielle Haynes

July 19 (UPI) -- A transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire and exploded Tuesday morning and was brought under control in about half an hour, Nevada officials said.

Bureau of Reclamation Regional Director Jacklynn L. Gould said the transformer caught fire at about 10 a.m. and was extinguished by 10:30 a.m. She said there were no injuries to visitors or workers.

Advertisement

"There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse," she said. "We are investigating the cause of the fire and will provide additional updates as they are available."

Boulder City, Nev., officials said the fire was extinguished before the city fire department arrived on the scene.

Read More

Lake Mead water levels drop closer to dead pool status Britain sets new record -- 104 degrees -- as heat wave bakes Europe U.N. chief says extreme heat will ultimately threaten humanity, 'no nation immune'

Latest Headlines

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops bid for Congress
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops bid for Congress
July 19 (UPI) -- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of the congressional race Tuesday after low ratings in opinion polls.
Bennie Thompson, Jan. 6 committee chair, tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Bennie Thompson, Jan. 6 committee chair, tests positive for COVID-19
July 19 (UPI) -- Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has tested positive for COVID-19. But Thursday's public hearing will proceed.
House to vote on same-sex marriage protections
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
House to vote on same-sex marriage protections
July 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. House is expected to vote Tuesday on the Respect for Marriage Act to provide protections for same-sex and interracial marriage in the wake of last month's Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe. vs. Wade.
EU negotiates accession with Albania and North Macedonia
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
EU negotiates accession with Albania and North Macedonia
July 19 (UPI) -- The European Union started on Tuesday to negotiate accession with North Macedonia and Albania.
Judge fast tracks Twitter-Elon Musk trial, says delay could 'harm' social platform
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge fast tracks Twitter-Elon Musk trial, says delay could 'harm' social platform
July 19 (UPI) -- A Delaware judge on Tuesday granted Twitter's request for an expedited trial in its lawsuit against Elon Musk that's trying to force him to go through with a $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company.
New poll: Republican primary voters strongly support easy access to safe birth control
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New poll: Republican primary voters strongly support easy access to safe birth control
July 19 (UPI) -- A new poll, by Independent Women's Voice, reveals 84% of likely Republican primary voters support easy access to safe birth control, with 74% strongly supporting accessible contraception.
Maryland voters hit polls for Congress, governor primary races
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Maryland voters hit polls for Congress, governor primary races
July 19 (UPI) -- Maryland voters hit the polls Tuesday in a primary election to nominate candidates for the state's governor and Congress.
Churches sue to use hallucinogenic tea in religious practice
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Churches sue to use hallucinogenic tea in religious practice
July 19 (UPI) -- Two Arizona churches are fighting in federal court to establish a right to use a sacramental tea brewed from plants containing a hallucinogenic compound in their religious practice.
Man stabbed at SF airport just days after bomb scare evacuated terminal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man stabbed at SF airport just days after bomb scare evacuated terminal
July 19 (UPI) -- For the second time in three days, police responded to San Francisco International Airport in Northern California on Tuesday -- this time after a man was stabbed inside, officials said.
Amazon sues more than 10,000 Facebook groups over fake reviews
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amazon sues more than 10,000 Facebook groups over fake reviews
July 19 (UPI) -- Amazon filed a lawsuit Tuesday against administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups it accuses of brokering fake reviews.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe
Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe
Churches sue to use hallucinogenic tea in religious practice
Churches sue to use hallucinogenic tea in religious practice
Navy's Blue Angels name first female fighter jet pilot
Navy's Blue Angels name first female fighter jet pilot
Police identify suspected gunman in Indiana mall shooting
Police identify suspected gunman in Indiana mall shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement