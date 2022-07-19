Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam; extinguished quickly

July 19 (UPI) -- A transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire and exploded Tuesday morning and was brought under control in about half an hour, Nevada officials said.

Bureau of Reclamation Regional Director Jacklynn L. Gould said the transformer caught fire at about 10 a.m. and was extinguished by 10:30 a.m. She said there were no injuries to visitors or workers.

"There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse," she said. "We are investigating the cause of the fire and will provide additional updates as they are available."

Boulder City, Nev., officials said the fire was extinguished before the city fire department arrived on the scene.