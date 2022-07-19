Dallas school district: Secondary students must use transparent backpacks

Starting with the 2022-2023 school year, all Dallas Independent School District students in sixth to 12th grade will only be allowed to use transparent backpacks. Image courtesy of Dallas Independent School District/ Website

July 19 (UPI) -- Secondary school students in Dallas will only be allowed to use backpacks made of transparent plastic or mesh to ensure the contents of the bags can always be seen, the school district announced in an effort to increase safety at its facilities amid a series of high-profile shootings nationwide. The school district, which serves some 145,000 students, announced the move in a press release Monday, stating that when the school year starts all students in sixth through 12th grade will be required to use either transparent or mesh backpacks. Advertisement

The nation's 16th largest school district has purchased the transparent backpacks and will distribute them at no cost to all secondary students prior to the start of the school year, it said.

According to the website, students may use their own backpacks, but the bags must be completely transparent with only the straps permitted to colored. If the bags do not meet all requirements, they will be confiscated and returned to the student's parent or guardian, it said.

RELATED Police identify suspected gunman in Indiana mall shooting

Students will be permitted to use an opaque pouch no larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches inside their transparent backpacks in order to conceal personal items, including cellphones, money and hygiene products, it said.

Advertisement

"We acknowledge that clear or mesh backpacks alone will not eliminate safety concerns," it said. "This is merely one of several steps in the district's comprehensive plan to better ensure student and staff safety."

To continue making Dallas ISD schools safe spaces for learning, for the upcoming school year all secondary students will be required to use clear or mesh backpacks. We will be distributing free clear bags before classes start. For more information, visit https://t.co/w9Mi8cfuCN pic.twitter.com/UmMH12sKD7— Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) July 18, 2022

The decision, it said, followed recommendations made by its Safety Task Force and Internal Task Force as well as from students and parents.

The announcement comes amid a series of mass shootings that have killed scores of Americans in recent months, including at an Uvalde, Texas, school.

On May 24, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos carried an AR-15 style rifle into the school and opened fire, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Since then, at least two other school districts in the state -- the Kennedale Independent School District and the Greenville Independent School District -- have announced bans on all backpacks that are not transparent.

Advertisement