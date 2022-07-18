Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 18, 2022 / 3:50 PM

Staffers at eight House offices become first to unionize

By Sheri Walsh
Staffers at eight House offices become first to unionize
Congressional workers at eight House offices at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., have started the process of unionizing. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Congressional workers at eight United States House offices have started unionizing, two months after the House approved a resolution giving them legal protection to organize.

A total of 85 House staff workers filed petitions Monday for representation at the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, according to the Congressional Workers Union which called it a "historic day for congressional staff and our democracy."

Advertisement

The staffers work for eight Democratic members of Congress: Rep. Cori Bush of Montana, Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia of Illinois, Reps. Ro Khanna and Ted Lieu of California, Rep. Andy Levin of Michigan, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico.

In February, Congressional staffers formed the Congressional Workers Union after an Instagram account called Dear White Staffers shared anonymous stories about low salaries and retaliation.

RELATED Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign staff first to unionize

"For far too long, congressional staff have dealt with unsafe working conditions, unlivable wages, and vast inequity in our workplaces that prevent Congress from properly representing the communities and needs of the American people," the group said in a statement. "Having a seat at the bargaining table through a union will ensure we have a voice in decisions that impact our workplace."

Advertisement

Congressional workers were granted bargaining rights in 1995 with the passage of the Congressional Accountability Act, but those rights needed the passage of a second resolution. The House approved Rep. Andy Levin's, D-Mich., resolution May 10 allowing staffers to bargain collectively and triggering a 60-day interim period, which ended Monday.

"I am so proud of the staffers who made a historic move today in seeking union recognition in eight officers with over 70 workers in the House," Levin said Monday in a statement. "I am incredibly humbled and honored to have played a modest role in helping realize the hard work of congressional staff who fought to make this moment possible."

RELATED Workers at Maryland store become 1st Apple employees in U.S. to vote for union

The Congressional Workers Union said it plans to move toward a vote quickly.

"We look forward to voting enthusiastically 'Union Yes' in the coming weeks and sitting down at the bargaining table with our bosses," the group said.

RELATED Amazon workers on Staten Island make history, secure votes for union

RELATED Seattle Starbucks store votes to unionize as movement grows

Latest Headlines

Prince Harry cites 'global assault on democracy,' Roe vs. Wade in U.N. speech
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Prince Harry cites 'global assault on democracy,' Roe vs. Wade in U.N. speech
July 18 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry warned the world is witnessing a "global assault on democracy and freedom" Monday in a speech at the United Nations in New York to mark Nelson Mandela International Day.
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz called 'cold,' 'calculative' as death penalty trial opens
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz called 'cold,' 'calculative' as death penalty trial opens
July 18 (UPI) -- The death penalty trial for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz began in Florida on Monday after a long delay with a state prosecutor calling him "cold, calculative, manipulative and deadly" in opening arguments.
Families of 9/11 victims urge Trump to cancel golf club event
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Families of 9/11 victims urge Trump to cancel golf club event
July 18 (UPI) -- Families of people killed during the 9/11 terror attacks have sent a letter to former President Donald Trump urging him to cancel a golf tournament backed by Saudi Arabia at his club in Bedminster, N.J.
GE reveals brand names for 3 new companies following reorganization
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GE reveals brand names for 3 new companies following reorganization
July 18 (UPI) -- General Electric on Monday unveiled the brand names of the new companies it will create through its historic planned reorganization into the healthcare, energy and aviation sectors.
British regulator to reconsider ordering Meta to sell Giphy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
British regulator to reconsider ordering Meta to sell Giphy
July 18 (UPI) -- Judges have told British regulator to reconsider its decision ordering Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to sell the GIF-sharing platform Giphy.
Fauci plans to leave federal service at end of Biden's term
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fauci plans to leave federal service at end of Biden's term
July 18 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that he plans to leave federal service by the end of President Joe Biden's term while indicating that the United States may be dealing with COVID-19 for decades to come.
Justice Dept. sues Chicago Cubs over wheelchair access after Wrigley Field work
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Dept. sues Chicago Cubs over wheelchair access after Wrigley Field work
July 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department is suing Major League Baseball's Chicago Cubs after, according to prosecutors, alterations were made to Wrigley Field that discriminate against wheelchair-bound fans.
Snapchat comes to computers after more than a decade of mobile service
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Snapchat comes to computers after more than a decade of mobile service
July 18 (UPI) -- Some Snapchat users can move their phone conversations to their computers as the service, which has been mobile for more than a decade, rolls out a desktop version on Monday.
Florida woman killed by 2 alligators after she fell in pond, officials say
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida woman killed by 2 alligators after she fell in pond, officials say
July 18 (UPI) -- For the second time in less than two months, officials in Florida have reported a deadly alligator attack -- this time killing an elderly woman on the Gulf Coast.
'Glee' star Blake Jenner arrested in California on DUI charge
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Glee' star Blake Jenner arrested in California on DUI charge
July 18 (UPI) -- Blake Jenner, one of the stars of the hit show "Glee," was arrested in California and charged with a DUI.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jan. 6 committee to receive Secret Service texts by Tuesday
Jan. 6 committee to receive Secret Service texts by Tuesday
Cyndi Lauper's son Declyn arrested in NYC
Cyndi Lauper's son Declyn arrested in NYC
Four people dead after shooting in Houston
Four people dead after shooting in Houston
Authorities: Four killed after two planes collide mid-air in Las Vegas
Authorities: Four killed after two planes collide mid-air in Las Vegas
Ghana confirms 2 cases of Marburg virus; declares first-ever outbreak
Ghana confirms 2 cases of Marburg virus; declares first-ever outbreak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement