Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 18, 2022 / 9:48 PM

Police identify suspected gunman in Indiana mall shooting

By Daniel Uria
Police identify suspected gunman in Indiana mall shooting
Police on Monday identified Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, as the gunman behind a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana that left three people dead on Sunday. Photo courtesy Google Maps/Website

July 18 (UPI) -- Police on Monday identified the suspected gunman in a shooting at an Indiana mall that left three people dead Sunday, adding that he was carrying multiple weapons.

Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, carried two rifles, a pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition into Greenwood Park Mall outside of Indianapolis on Sunday before he opened fire, killing three people and injuring two others before he was shot and killed by a 22-year-old bystander, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said Monday.

Advertisement

Police also identified the victims as husband and wife Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, and Victor Gomez, 30.

Ison said that Sapirman entered a restroom near the mall's food court at about 4:54 p.m. Sunday. He stayed in the bathroom for about 62 minutes before he exited and began firing in the area near the food court with a SIG Sauer rifle.

RELATED Four people dead after shooting in Houston

The police chief added that Sapirman only fired from the one rifle before the bystander, identified as 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken of Seymour, Ind., returned fire with a handgun, killing Sapirman.

"His actions were nothing short of heroic," Ison said. "He engaged the gunman from quite a distance with a handgun, was very proficient in that, very tactically sound. And as he moved to close in on the suspect, he was also motioning for people to exit behind him."

Advertisement

Investigators said they had no indication that Dicken, who was shopping with his girlfriend at the time of the shooting, has any military or law enforcement background.

RELATED Systemic failures' in Uvalde shooting went far beyond local police, Texas House report details

Dicken was handcuffed when police arrived and took him to the station for questioning where security camera footage confirmed his description of the events.

"This young man, Greenwood's good Samaritan, acted within seconds, stopping the shooter and saving countless lives," Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said Monday.

Ison said that investigators recovered 24 rifle rounds fired by Sapirman and 10 rounds fired by Dicken.

RELATED Ohio coroner says Jayland Walker was hit with 46 bullets fired from Akron police

Investigators also found a second rifle in the food court bathroom. The suspect's cellphone was found in a toilet in a bathroom stall.

Police served a search warrant Sunday at a Greenwood apartment where Sapirman lived alone and found a laptop and a can of butane inside the oven, which had been left on at a high temperature. Ison said the laptop had been damaged by the heat but would be analyzed.

Ison said there was no clear motive for the shooting, adding that Sapirman had no criminal record as an adult but had minor interactions with law enforcement as a juvenile for a fight at school and running away from home.

Advertisement

Sapirman's family also told police there "were no indicators he was violent or unstable" but said he had recently received an eviction notice and resigned from his job at a warehouse in May.

Relatives also told police that Sapirman had frequently practiced shooting at a range in Greenwood over the past two years.

Latest Headlines

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland suffers broken leg on Va. park hike
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland suffers broken leg on Va. park hike
July 18 (UPI) -- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland sustained a broken leg while hiking in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia over the weekend, administration officials announced Monday.
22 prospective jurors selected for Steve Bannon contempt of Congress trial
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
22 prospective jurors selected for Steve Bannon contempt of Congress trial
July 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Judge Carl Nichols on Monday narrowed the field of prospective jurors in the contempt of Congress trial of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to 22 candidates, adding that jury selection would be completed Tuesday.
Milley orders comprehensive review of U.S.-China military encounters
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Milley orders comprehensive review of U.S.-China military encounters
July 18 (UPI) -- Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley has ordered U.S. forces to compile a comprehensive assessment of all military interactions with China in the last five years, sources said Monday.
Uber to pay millions for overcharging riders with disabilities
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Uber to pay millions for overcharging riders with disabilities
July 18 (UPI) -- Uber has agreed to pay millions of dollars to more than 65,000 riders with disabilities who were charged fees for the extra time it took to enter ride share cars, according to a Justice Department settlement.
Bipartisan lawmakers introduce bill to federally protect marriage equality
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bipartisan lawmakers introduce bill to federally protect marriage equality
July 18 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday introduced the Respect for Marriage Act which would federally enshrine marriage equality by repealing the Defense of Marriage Act.
Roberts grants Indiana's request for quick hearing on abortion law
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Roberts grants Indiana's request for quick hearing on abortion law
July 18 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court Monday issued an order clearing the way for Indiana to try to implement a state law requiring parental consent in order for a minor to get an abortion.
Navy's Blue Angels name first female fighter jet pilot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Navy's Blue Angels name first female fighter jet pilot
July 18 (UPI) -- The Navy's Blue Angels selected their first female fighter jet pilot to the famed acrobatic demonstration squadron. Lt. Amanda Lee will undergo five months of intensive training starting this fall and will fly in 2023.
Dow falls 215 points as Apple reportedly plans to slow hiring, cut spending
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dow falls 215 points as Apple reportedly plans to slow hiring, cut spending
July 18 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 215 points Monday as markets faltered late in the day after a report that Apple would slow hiring and cut spending.
Claes Oldenburg, an icon of pop art, dies at 93
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Claes Oldenburg, an icon of pop art, dies at 93
July 18 (UPI) -- Claes Oldenburg, a pop artist icon, who turned everyday objects into monumental sculptures, died Monday at age 93.
Prince Harry cites 'global assault on democracy,' Roe vs. Wade in U.N. speech
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Prince Harry cites 'global assault on democracy,' Roe vs. Wade in U.N. speech
July 18 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry warned the world is witnessing a "global assault on democracy and freedom" Monday in a speech at the United Nations in New York to mark Nelson Mandela International Day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Authorities: Four killed after two planes collide mid-air in Las Vegas
Authorities: Four killed after two planes collide mid-air in Las Vegas
Ghana confirms 2 cases of Marburg virus; declares first-ever outbreak
Ghana confirms 2 cases of Marburg virus; declares first-ever outbreak
22 prospective jurors selected for Steve Bannon contempt of Congress trial
22 prospective jurors selected for Steve Bannon contempt of Congress trial
EU signs gas deal with Azerbaijan to double imports in shift from Russia
EU signs gas deal with Azerbaijan to double imports in shift from Russia
Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe
Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement