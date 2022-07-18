Police identify suspected gunman in Indiana mall shooting

Police on Monday identified Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, as the gunman behind a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana that left three people dead on Sunday. Photo courtesy Google Maps/ Website

July 18 (UPI) -- Police on Monday identified the suspected gunman in a shooting at an Indiana mall that left three people dead Sunday, adding that he was carrying multiple weapons. Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, carried two rifles, a pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition into Greenwood Park Mall outside of Indianapolis on Sunday before he opened fire, killing three people and injuring two others before he was shot and killed by a 22-year-old bystander, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said Monday. Advertisement

Police also identified the victims as husband and wife Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, and Victor Gomez, 30.

Ison said that Sapirman entered a restroom near the mall's food court at about 4:54 p.m. Sunday. He stayed in the bathroom for about 62 minutes before he exited and began firing in the area near the food court with a SIG Sauer rifle.

RELATED Four people dead after shooting in Houston

The police chief added that Sapirman only fired from the one rifle before the bystander, identified as 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken of Seymour, Ind., returned fire with a handgun, killing Sapirman.

"His actions were nothing short of heroic," Ison said. "He engaged the gunman from quite a distance with a handgun, was very proficient in that, very tactically sound. And as he moved to close in on the suspect, he was also motioning for people to exit behind him."

Advertisement

Investigators said they had no indication that Dicken, who was shopping with his girlfriend at the time of the shooting, has any military or law enforcement background.

Dicken was handcuffed when police arrived and took him to the station for questioning where security camera footage confirmed his description of the events.

"This young man, Greenwood's good Samaritan, acted within seconds, stopping the shooter and saving countless lives," Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said Monday.

Ison said that investigators recovered 24 rifle rounds fired by Sapirman and 10 rounds fired by Dicken.

RELATED Ohio coroner says Jayland Walker was hit with 46 bullets fired from Akron police

Investigators also found a second rifle in the food court bathroom. The suspect's cellphone was found in a toilet in a bathroom stall.

Police served a search warrant Sunday at a Greenwood apartment where Sapirman lived alone and found a laptop and a can of butane inside the oven, which had been left on at a high temperature. Ison said the laptop had been damaged by the heat but would be analyzed.

Ison said there was no clear motive for the shooting, adding that Sapirman had no criminal record as an adult but had minor interactions with law enforcement as a juvenile for a fight at school and running away from home.

Advertisement

Sapirman's family also told police there "were no indicators he was violent or unstable" but said he had recently received an eviction notice and resigned from his job at a warehouse in May.

Relatives also told police that Sapirman had frequently practiced shooting at a range in Greenwood over the past two years.