July 18, 2022 / 12:01 AM

Authorities: Four killed after two planes collide mid-air in Las Vegas

By Darryl Coote
Two planes collided mid-air Sunday in North Las Vegas, resulting in the deaths of all four people on board. Photo courtesy of City of North Las Vegas Fire Department/Twitter

July 17 (UPI) -- Four people were killed after two planes crashed mid-air Sunday in Las Vegas, authorities said.

The City of North Las Vegas Fire Department said the incident happened at around noon at the North Las Vegas Airport.

"At this time there are 4 reported fatalities," it said in a statement. "Accident is still under investigation."

The planes were identified as a Piper PA-46 and Cessna 172N, both single-engine aircraft, by the National Transportation Safety Board, which said it was investigating the crash.

The Clark County Department of Aviation said in a statement that "there were no survivors."

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper collided with the Cessna as it was preparing to land, causing it to crash into a file east of the runway. The Cessna plummeted into a water retention pond.

The FAA said it was also investigating the incident.

