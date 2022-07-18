Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz faces prison or death as penalty trial opens

1/5

All 12 jurors would have to agree on giving Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz the death penalty. If even one juror disagrees, the gunman would receive life in prison without parole. File Photo via Broward County Sheriff/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- After a long delay, the penalty trial for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was set to begin in Florida on Monday -- and a panel of 12 jurors must decide whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison, or be put to death. Cruz killed 17 people in the mass shooting attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, 2018. He pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and will now be sentenced for the crimes. Advertisement

Opening arguments were expected to open the penalty trial after nearly three months of jury selection. Seven men and five women were chosen to sit on the panel. There are 10 alternates.

All 12 jurors would have to agree on giving Cruz, 23, the death penalty. If even one juror disagrees, the gunman would receive life in prison without parole.

Cruz's attorneys filed a motion to delay the sentencing trial after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, this year -- arguing that the "wave of emotion" would prevent him from getting a fair trial. Judge Elizabeth Scherer denied the motion.

Advertisement

However, the jury selection process was disrupted several times when potential jurors had to be dismissed.

In one instance, an entire room of potential jurors were dismissed after one mouthed expletives at Cruz and others became "belligerent." In another, a woman wore a T-shirt with the high school's official colors and the text "Teacher Strong #neveragain #msdstrong."

At least two of the 12 jurors on the panel own guns and another two said they had previous military experience.

Jurors were also asked about their thoughts of the mental health profession, with at least four mentioning having received mental health services or knowing someone who works in the field. One of the jurors works as a federal immigration officer and another is a probation officer. At least three have ties to law enforcement or the legal profession.

Jurors were also asked for their opinions on how they felt about children between 12 and 14 playing the first-person shooter video game Call of Duty.

RELATED Kodak Black arrested again in Florida for drug possession

"The game is more for storyline, it is more like watching a movie, like a military movie," one juror, the father of three young children, said according to WPLG-TV.

"You are controlling that character from their eyes. I don't see a difference between watching a military movie or playing that game."

Advertisement

The judge decided to seat the 10 alternate jurors by alphabetical order in the jury box so they won't know who's an alternate and who's a primary juror.

Cruz's penalty trial is expected to last a few months.