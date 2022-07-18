Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 18, 2022 / 5:35 PM

Navy's Blue Angels name first female fighter jet pilot

By Sheri Walsh
1/3
Navy's Blue Angels name first female fighter jet pilot
U.S. Navy Lt. Amanda Lee will become the Blue Angels' first female fighter jet pilot in the squadron's 76-year history. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy

July 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has selected a female fighter jet pilot to join the Blue Angels' elite flight demonstration team for the first time in the squadron's 76-year history.

Navy Lt. Amanda Lee, who is stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va., will start intensive training this fall to pilot one of the six blue and gold F/A-18 Super Hornet jets renowned for performing aerial acrobatics at flight shows and sporting events.

Advertisement

Lee is currently on the flight demonstration team Strike Fighter Squadron 106, known as the Gladiators. Her first event with the Blue Angels is expected sometime early next year, the Navy said.

"When I come into the ready room right now, I'm a pilot first, a person second and my gender really isn't an issue," Lee said in an interview released by the Navy.

RELATED U.S. Navy's Blue Angels get their first F/A-18E Super Hornet

Lee is one of six new team members the Blue Angels announced Monday. Other members include a flight surgeon, an events coordinator, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot and an aviation maintenance officer to "replace outgoing team members," according to the Blue Angels statement.

Lee enlisted in the Navy in 2007 and worked as an aviation electronics technician before joining a seaman-to-admiral commissioning program. She participated in an all-female flyover in 2019 to honor the first female Navy jet pilot, Capt. Rosemary Mariner, at her funeral.

Advertisement

While Lee is the first female fighter jet pilot to be accepted into the Blue Angels, she is not the squadron's first female pilot. Marine Maj. Katie Cook, who joined the Blue Angels in 2015, flew the squadron's KC-130 "Fat Albert" logistics aircraft.

RELATED Navy's Blue Angels prepare for final flight with legacy F/A-18 Hornets

"For over 55 years, hundreds of women have served with the Blue Angels representing the very best of the Navy and Marine Corps," the Navy said in a statement.

"We had an overwhelming number of applicants from all over the globe this year," said Capt. Brian Kesselring, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels.

"We look forward to training our fantastic new team members, passing on the torch and watching the incredible things this team will accomplish in 2023."

RELATED Blue Angels to headline Ft. Lauderdale Air Show with new Super Hornets

Latest Headlines

Dow falls 215 points as Apple reportedly plans to slow hiring, cut spending
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Dow falls 215 points as Apple reportedly plans to slow hiring, cut spending
July 18 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 215 points Monday as markets faltered late in the day after a report that Apple would slow hiring and cut spending.
Claes Oldenburg, an icon of pop art, dies at 93
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Claes Oldenburg, an icon of pop art, dies at 93
July 18 (UPI) -- Claes Oldenburg, a pop artist icon, who turned everyday objects into monumental sculptures, died Monday at age 93.
Prince Harry cites 'global assault on democracy,' Roe vs. Wade in U.N. speech
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Prince Harry cites 'global assault on democracy,' Roe vs. Wade in U.N. speech
July 18 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry warned the world is witnessing a "global assault on democracy and freedom" Monday in a speech at the United Nations in New York to mark Nelson Mandela International Day.
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz called 'cold,' 'calculative' as death penalty trial opens
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz called 'cold,' 'calculative' as death penalty trial opens
July 18 (UPI) -- The death penalty trial for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz began in Florida on Monday after a long delay with a state prosecutor calling him "cold, calculative, manipulative and deadly" in opening arguments.
Staffers at eight House offices become first to unionize
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Staffers at eight House offices become first to unionize
July 18 (UPI) -- Staffers at eight Democratic House offices have started the process of unionizing, two months after the U.S. House approved a resolution giving them legal protection to organize.
Families of 9/11 victims urge Trump to cancel golf club event
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Families of 9/11 victims urge Trump to cancel golf club event
July 18 (UPI) -- Families of people killed during the 9/11 terror attacks have sent a letter to former President Donald Trump urging him to cancel a golf tournament backed by Saudi Arabia at his club in Bedminster, N.J.
GE reveals brand names for 3 new companies following reorganization
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
GE reveals brand names for 3 new companies following reorganization
July 18 (UPI) -- General Electric on Monday unveiled the brand names of the new companies it will create through its historic planned reorganization into the healthcare, energy and aviation sectors.
British regulator to reconsider ordering Meta to sell Giphy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
British regulator to reconsider ordering Meta to sell Giphy
July 18 (UPI) -- Judges have told British regulator to reconsider its decision ordering Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to sell the GIF-sharing platform Giphy.
Fauci plans to leave federal service at end of Biden's term
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fauci plans to leave federal service at end of Biden's term
July 18 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that he plans to leave federal service by the end of President Joe Biden's term while indicating that the United States may be dealing with COVID-19 for decades to come.
Justice Dept. sues Chicago Cubs over wheelchair access after Wrigley Field work
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Dept. sues Chicago Cubs over wheelchair access after Wrigley Field work
July 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department is suing Major League Baseball's Chicago Cubs after, according to prosecutors, alterations were made to Wrigley Field that discriminate against wheelchair-bound fans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Authorities: Four killed after two planes collide mid-air in Las Vegas
Authorities: Four killed after two planes collide mid-air in Las Vegas
Ghana confirms 2 cases of Marburg virus; declares first-ever outbreak
Ghana confirms 2 cases of Marburg virus; declares first-ever outbreak
Trial begins for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Trial begins for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena
EU signs gas deal with Azerbaijan to double imports in shift from Russia
EU signs gas deal with Azerbaijan to double imports in shift from Russia
Delta strikes rare deal with Boeing to buy dozens of new 737 Max 10 airliners
Delta strikes rare deal with Boeing to buy dozens of new 737 Max 10 airliners
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement