Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 18, 2022 / 6:33 PM

Roberts grants Indiana's request for quick hearing on abortion law

By Don Jacobson
Roberts grants Indiana's request for quick hearing on abortion law
An order signed by Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday granted Indiana's request for an expedited hearing on the constitutionality of its abortion parental notification law. File pool photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court Monday issued an order clearing the way for Indiana to try to implement a state law requiring parental consent in order for a minor to get an abortion.

Chief Justice John Roberts granted a request by state officials seeking a quick legal judgment on the measure, which was passed in 2017 but has since been blocked as unconstitutional under the Roe vs. Wade decision.

Advertisement

That landmark decision was overturned by the Roberts court last month in the Dobbs vs. Jackson case.

Monday's order grants the state's request to bypass normal court procedures and move the case quickly to a federal appeals court for immediate implementation in light of Dobbs vs. Jackson.

Without the order, it would have taken 30 days for the case to return to the lower courts.

Indiana's strict parental notification law was first blocked by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017, when it ruled the law ran afoul of precedent on nationwide abortion rights. The law would require anyone under age 18 to notify a parent or guardian, or to obtain permission from a juvenile court, to obtain the procedure in Indiana.

Advertisement

It has since been stalled at the 7th Circuit.

"Given that the preliminary injunction is without legal basis and that it is inflicting irreparable harm to important state interests, there is no reason to delay transmittal of this court's judgment," Thomas Fisher, Indiana's solicitor general, wrote in court papers filed last week.

The move comes as Indiana grapples with the controversy surrounding the case of a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio who traveled to Indianapolis for an abortion, which has become a national flashpoint in the abortion debate.

Gerson Fuentes, the 27-year-old man accused of raping and impregnating the girl, was jailed in lieu of $2 million bond last week in Franklin County, Ohio, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

A grand jury was set to review Fuentes' case for potential indictment, with a possible decision coming as early as this week.

Meanwhile, a state judge in Louisiana on Monday extended a temporary restraining order blocking that state's "trigger ban" on abortions for at least one more day.

District Judge Donald Johnson ruled to keep the order in place at least until the Louisiana Attorney General's office can provide more information in a hearing set for Tuesday morning, WAFB-TV and WRKF Radio reported.

Advertisement

During a hearing in Shreveport, Johnson said he would rule Tuesday to potentially extend the restraining order or to lift it, allowing the state's abortion ban to take effect.

The judge awarded the temporary restraining order last week at the request of the Center for Reproductive Rights. Louisiana is one of 13 Republican-led states to pass a trigger ban on abortion, which was intended to take effect immediately after Roe vs. Wade was struck down.

Demonstrators gather at Supreme Court after Roe vs. Wade overturned

Abortion opponents celebrate after the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, ending federal abortion protection in Washington on Friday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Bipartisan lawmakers introduce bill to federally protect marriage equality
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Bipartisan lawmakers introduce bill to federally protect marriage equality
July 18 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday introduced the Respect for Marriage Act which would federally enshrine marriage equality by repealing the Defense of Marriage Act.
Navy's Blue Angels name first female fighter jet pilot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Navy's Blue Angels name first female fighter jet pilot
July 18 (UPI) -- The Navy's Blue Angels selected their first female fighter jet pilot to the famed acrobatic demonstration squadron. Lt. Amanda Lee will undergo five months of intensive training starting this fall and will fly in 2023.
Dow falls 215 points as Apple reportedly plans to slow hiring, cut spending
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow falls 215 points as Apple reportedly plans to slow hiring, cut spending
July 18 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 215 points Monday as markets faltered late in the day after a report that Apple would slow hiring and cut spending.
Claes Oldenburg, an icon of pop art, dies at 93
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Claes Oldenburg, an icon of pop art, dies at 93
July 18 (UPI) -- Claes Oldenburg, a pop artist icon, who turned everyday objects into monumental sculptures, died Monday at age 93.
Prince Harry cites 'global assault on democracy,' Roe vs. Wade in U.N. speech
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Prince Harry cites 'global assault on democracy,' Roe vs. Wade in U.N. speech
July 18 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry warned the world is witnessing a "global assault on democracy and freedom" Monday in a speech at the United Nations in New York to mark Nelson Mandela International Day.
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz called 'cold,' 'calculative' as death penalty trial opens
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz called 'cold,' 'calculative' as death penalty trial opens
July 18 (UPI) -- The death penalty trial for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz began in Florida on Monday after a long delay with a state prosecutor calling him "cold, calculative, manipulative and deadly" in opening arguments.
Staffers at eight House offices become first to unionize
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Staffers at eight House offices become first to unionize
July 18 (UPI) -- Staffers at eight Democratic House offices have started the process of unionizing, two months after the U.S. House approved a resolution giving them legal protection to organize.
Families of 9/11 victims urge Trump to cancel golf club event
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Families of 9/11 victims urge Trump to cancel golf club event
July 18 (UPI) -- Families of people killed during the 9/11 terror attacks have sent a letter to former President Donald Trump urging him to cancel a golf tournament backed by Saudi Arabia at his club in Bedminster, N.J.
GE reveals brand names for 3 new companies following reorganization
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GE reveals brand names for 3 new companies following reorganization
July 18 (UPI) -- General Electric on Monday unveiled the brand names of the new companies it will create through its historic planned reorganization into the healthcare, energy and aviation sectors.
British regulator to reconsider ordering Meta to sell Giphy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
British regulator to reconsider ordering Meta to sell Giphy
July 18 (UPI) -- Judges have told British regulator to reconsider its decision ordering Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to sell the GIF-sharing platform Giphy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Authorities: Four killed after two planes collide mid-air in Las Vegas
Authorities: Four killed after two planes collide mid-air in Las Vegas
Ghana confirms 2 cases of Marburg virus; declares first-ever outbreak
Ghana confirms 2 cases of Marburg virus; declares first-ever outbreak
EU signs gas deal with Azerbaijan to double imports in shift from Russia
EU signs gas deal with Azerbaijan to double imports in shift from Russia
Trial begins for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Trial begins for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Delta strikes rare deal with Boeing to buy dozens of new 737 Max 10 airliners
Delta strikes rare deal with Boeing to buy dozens of new 737 Max 10 airliners
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement