Four men killed in New Mexico helicopter crash identified

1/5

Four men were killed Saturday evening when the helicopter they were on crashed near Chapelle, N.M.. Photo courtesy of Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office/ Twitter

July 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Mexico have identified the four men killed over the weekend in a helicopter crash as three members of the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office and a Bernalillo County fire employee. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Sunday that the four men were aboard the Metro 2 aircraft when it crashed outside of Las Vegas, N.M., at about 7:20 p.m. a day prior. Advertisement

They were returning to Albuquerque after providing buck drops and other air logistics to fire crews on the ground battling a blaze in East Mesa, it said.

The victims were identified on Sunday as Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office employees Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers and Deputy Michael Levison and Rescue Specialist Matthew King of Bernalillo County Fire Rescue.

"Keep their family, friends and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers," New Mexico State Police said in a statement.

The cause of the crash was unknown, the sheriff's office said, adding that they worked Sunday to recover the bodies from the crash site and transport them to Albuquerque.

"Our focus remains on providing care and support for the surviving family members as they grapple with the situation," the sheriff's office said.

Advertisement

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the helicopter as a Bell UH-1h aircraft, stating it went down near Chapelle, located about 100 miles east of Albuquerque.

The NTSB said it along with New Mexico State Police were on the scene and investigating.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was "absolutely heartbroken by the loss of four New Mexico first responders."

"These were dedicated public servants doing what first responders do day in and day out: working tirelessly for their fellow New Mexicans," she said in a statement.