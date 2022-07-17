Advertisement
U.S. News
July 17, 2022 / 1:33 PM

Damaging storms to roar to life across northern U.S.

By Mary Gilbert, Accuweather.com
Damaging storms to roar to life across northern U.S.

After almost daily rounds of severe thunderstorms targeted portions of the northern tier of the United States at the beginning of the month, these same areas experienced a brief break from damaging storms in recent days. However, AccuWeather forecasters say a renewed threat for damaging storms will rumble to life across the northern tier of the United States early this week.

The threat for feisty thunderstorms will begin on Monday across a wide swath of the northern U.S. and the southern tier of Canada as a disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere swings into the area. Energy associated with this disturbance will prime the atmosphere for explosive storms, especially later in the day and overnight.

Advertisement

"The severe threat will begin on Monday, as a cluster of storms moves through northern Montana and North Dakota, as well as adjacent portions of Canada," AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine said.

Advertisement

Storms are initially forecast to develop from Montana to southern Saskatchewan, Canada, on Monday and generally track eastward throughout the day and into the overnight. By the nighttime hours, storms are expected to reach the Dakotas and portions of Manitoba, Canada.

"Hail and damaging winds will be the main concerns," Johnson-Levine explained.

In Montana, late last week, strong winds within a severe thunderstorm set off a dust storm that led to multiple fatalities on Interstate 90.

Forecasters are concerned that the atmosphere will be primed to unleash large hail on Monday as storms track across the region. Hailstones can grow to the size of golf balls or larger in the most robust storms before plummeting to the surface.

RELATED Changes in the weather are good news for parched Northeast

"Hailstones this large can cause damage to roofs, dent vehicles and break windshields," Johnson-Levine cautioned.

An area that stretches from northern North Dakota to southern portions of Saskatchewan and Manitoba, Canada, will be at the greatest risk for this damaging hail.

Elsewhere on Monday, a separate cluster of damaging storms is forecast to swing through northern Minnesota.

RELATED 'Ghost ship' washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm

The threat for severe weather on Tuesday will depend highly on how severe thunderstorms develop and where storms ultimately move through Monday night.

Advertisement

"With a surge of heat and humidity along the northern edge of the continuing heat dome, severe storms are likely once again on Tuesday," Johnson-Levin explained.

Forecasters have pinpointed an area that stretches from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan north into southeastern Manitoba and southern Ontario for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. In the westernmost portion of the area of concern, thunderstorms are likely to arrive early Tuesday after trekking across the Dakotas and portions of Manitoba Monday night.

"The highest likelihood of severe weather will be where the most moisture is found," Johnson-Levine explained. "To the south, scorching heat will stifle any chance of a thunderstorm, while toward the north, the heat necessary for thunderstorms may not be present. Where the ingredients best line up, numerous intense storms will be possible."

Where storms do roar to life on Tuesday and Tuesday night, a myriad of concerns exist, including torrential rainfall, hail and damaging wind gusts. Forecasters say thunderstorms will be able to produce wind gusts on the order of 65-75 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax&trade of 90 mph.

Areas at risk for potent storms on Tuesday include cities like Thunder Bay, Ontario; Duluth, Minn. and Marquette, Mich..

Advertisement

By midweek, AccuWeather forecasters say the threat for drenching thunderstorms will shift away from the North Central states and push into portions of the Great Lakes and Northeast.

While any heavy rainfall in these regions may lead to flash flooding concerns from midweek on, precipitation is sorely needed as portions of the area work to stave off abnormal dryness and drought concerns.

Read More

Death toll from brutal heat wave tops 350 in Spain

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit after Dragon docks with ISS
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit after Dragon docks with ISS
July 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Sunday launched 53 Starlink satellites after the company's Dragon cargo craft carrying crew supplies and scientific experiments docked with the International Space Station on Saturday.
Lawmakers criticize Biden for fist bump with Saudi crown prince
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lawmakers criticize Biden for fist bump with Saudi crown prince
July 17 (UPI) -- Lawmakers on Sunday criticized President Joe Biden as he returned from his trip to the Middle East which saw him fist bump Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Sen. Ted Cruz calls for Supreme Court to overturn ruling legalizing gay marriage
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sen. Ted Cruz calls for Supreme Court to overturn ruling legalizing gay marriage
July 17 (UPI) -- Sen. Ted Cruz on Saturday called for the Supreme Court to overturn its 2015 decision on Obergefell vs. Hodges which legalized gay marriage, calling the decision "clearly wrong."
Changes in the weather are good news for parched Northeast
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Changes in the weather are good news for parched Northeast
If you've noticed your lawn is turning brown and you live in the Northeast, then you're hardly alone. Changes in the weather into the new week will bring some good news and relief for some areas, AccuWeather says.
Four dead in sheriff's office helicopter crash in New Mexico
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Four dead in sheriff's office helicopter crash in New Mexico
July 17 (UPI) -- A sheriff's office helicopter crashed in New Mexico, killing four people.
Kodak Black arrested again in Florida for drug possession
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Kodak Black arrested again in Florida for drug possession
July 16 (UPI) -- Kodak Black was released from jail on a $75,000 bond Saturday after he was arrested in Florida during a traffic stop near Fort Lauderdale and charged with drug trafficking and possession.
Medieval Times workers in New Jersey unionize
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Medieval Times workers in New Jersey unionize
July 16 (UPI) -- Performers at Medieval Times in New Jersey, the popular dinner theater chain known for its staged jousting and swordplay, have voted to form their first union in the company's history.
Woman pushing baby stroller injured in NYC drive-by shooting
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Woman pushing baby stroller injured in NYC drive-by shooting
July 16 (UPI) -- A young mother pushing a stroller and a man near her were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Queens borough of New York City on Friday when an unknown suspect opened fire from a black SUV.
Judge cancels arrest warrant, revocation of bond for Colorado county clerk
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Judge cancels arrest warrant, revocation of bond for Colorado county clerk
July 16 (UPI) -- A Colorado judge has canceled an arrest warrant issued on Thursday over bond violation for Tina Peters, a Mesa County clerk indicted in March in election security probe.
San Francisco airport reopens after bomb threat
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
San Francisco airport reopens after bomb threat
July 16 (UPI) -- The international terminal at the San Francisco International Airport resumed operations early Saturday morning after a bomb threat Friday night led to an evacuation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Ghost ship' washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
'Ghost ship' washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
Judge cancels arrest warrant, revocation of bond for Colorado county clerk
Judge cancels arrest warrant, revocation of bond for Colorado county clerk
Russia steps up military recruitment as troops directed to 'further intensify' Ukraine war
Russia steps up military recruitment as troops directed to 'further intensify' Ukraine war
Four dead in sheriff's office helicopter crash in New Mexico
Four dead in sheriff's office helicopter crash in New Mexico
Ukrainian cargo plane crashes in northern Greece carrying 'dangerous cargo' for Bangladesh
Ukrainian cargo plane crashes in northern Greece carrying 'dangerous cargo' for Bangladesh
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement