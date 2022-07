Cyndi Lauper and son Declyn Lauper Thornton arrive on the red carpet at the 38th annual MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in New York City in September 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Declyn Lauper, the son of Grammy Award-winning singer Cyndi Lauper, was arrested in New York City on Thursday when police found him allegedly sitting in the driver's seat of a stolen car, police said Saturday. NYPD officers spotted a 2014 Mercedes-Benz C350 illegally double-parked at the corner of West 140th Street and Broadway in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, police confirmed to United Press International. Advertisement

Police conducted a computer scan on the car's VIN and license plates and determined the car to be stolen, police said. Lauper, 24, was allegedly in the driver's seat of the car.

He was arrested around 1:40 a.m. Thursday and charged with the unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Lauper was released from custody on a desk appearance ticket, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office told the New York Post.

Lauper allegedly posted videos of the arrest on Instagram, TMZ reported, adding later: "No time for TMZ, I just want some privacy."

"Say what you want about me but keep my mother's name out of mouth," Lauper later posted on his Instagram. "I couldn't have asked God for a better mother."

Declyn, who raps under the name Dex Lauper and acts under the name Declyn Thornton, is the only child of Cyndi Lauper and her husband David Thornton.