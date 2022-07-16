Advertisement
U.S. News
July 16, 2022 / 5:55 PM

Woman pushing baby stroller injured in NYC drive-by shooting

By Adam Schrader
Woman pushing baby stroller injured in NYC drive-by shooting
A young mother pushing a stroller and a man near her were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Queens borough of New York City on Friday when an unknown suspect opened fire from a black SUV. Photo courtesy NYPD

July 16 (UPI) -- A young mother pushing a stroller and a man near her were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Queens borough of New York City on Friday when an unknown suspect opened fire from a black SUV.

The woman, 28, was walking on Mott Avenue in the Far Rockaway neighborhood around 7 p.m. with her 2-year-old child in the stroller and her 5-year-old child beside her when a black Acura MDX pulled up, firing a hail of bullets before speeding off, police said.

Police said the woman was hit in the chest and a 44-year-old man near her was hit in the arm, both of whom were taken to Jamaica Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately clear if the two victims, who were not identified, knew each other.

No arrests have been made and police have released surveillance video of the car seeking information from the public.

RELATED Judge cancels arrest warrant, revocation of bond for Colorado county clerk

The man who was hit has gang affiliations and is believed to be the gunman's intended target, sources told the New York Daily News.

The shooting happened the same day as the funeral for Azsia Johnson, a 20-year-old woman who was shot dead while pushing her baby's stroller near the Samuel Seabury Playground on the Upper East Side of New York City around 8:30 p.m. on June 29.

Isaac Argro, the 22-year-old father of her infant daughter Khloe, was later arrested and charged with murder and the criminal possession of a weapon for her death.

RELATED U.S. will seek 'immediate extradition' of captured drug lord Rafael Caro-Quintero

Johnson had told a family member she was planning to meet with Argro to grab a bag of clothes he had promised for their child before she was fatally shot in the head, police said.

Argro could be seen in video footage obtained by police waiting on the stoop of a nearby building before the shooting and throwing away the clothing he was wearing afterward.

"She sought help for domestic abuse," her sister Jade Johnson told the Daily News. "But they just didn't care and they couldn't help her."

Man sought in shooting death of mom pushing baby stroller arrested in NYC

Latest Headlines

Judge cancels arrest warrant, revocation of bond for Colorado county clerk
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge cancels arrest warrant, revocation of bond for Colorado county clerk
July 16 (UPI) -- A Colorado judge has canceled an arrest warrant issued on Thursday over bond violation for Tina Peters, a Mesa County clerk indicted in March in election security probe.
San Francisco airport reopens after bomb threat
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
San Francisco airport reopens after bomb threat
July 16 (UPI) -- The international terminal at the San Francisco International Airport resumed operations early Saturday morning after a bomb threat Friday night led to an evacuation.
U.S. will seek 'immediate extradition' of captured drug lord Rafael Caro-Quintero
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. will seek 'immediate extradition' of captured drug lord Rafael Caro-Quintero
July 16 (UPI) -- The United States will seek the "immediate extradition" of Rafael Caro-Quintero after he was captured by Mexican forces, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced.
Multi-vehicle crash on Montana highway due to dust storm kills at least 6
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Multi-vehicle crash on Montana highway due to dust storm kills at least 6
July 16 (UPI) -- High winds and poor visibility from a dust storm led to a multi-vehicle pileup on a Montana highway that killed at least six people and injured several others, law enforcement said.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service records
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service records
July 16 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has issued a subpoena for records from the U.S. Secret Service from the day of and the day prior to the attack.
Judge rejects ex-Trump attorney's motion to block search of phone
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge rejects ex-Trump attorney's motion to block search of phone
July 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New Mexico has rejected former Trump attorney John Eastman's motion for federal agents to return his cellphone seized last month in the probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530 million
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530 million
July 16 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $530 million after no tickets matched all six numbers in Friday's drawing.
Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
July 15 (UPI) -- Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died of blunt impact injuries to her torso, New York City's chief medical examiner said Friday, ruling that her death was accidental.
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea offer on contempt charges
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea offer on contempt charges
July 15 (UPI) -- Peter Navarro, a former White House trade adviser for former President Donald Trump, rejected a plea offer by the Justice Department in his contempt of Congress case, prosecutors said Friday.
Sen. Manchin, alarmed about inflation, pulls support for climate change legislation
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Sen. Manchin, alarmed about inflation, pulls support for climate change legislation
July 15 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., Friday said an inflation report prompted him to pull support for proposed Biden administration climate change and tax reform. Manchin said he would support lowering prescription drug prices.
