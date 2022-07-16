Advertisement
U.S. News
July 16, 2022 / 3:52 PM

U.S. will seek 'immediate extradition' of captured drug lord Rafael Caro-Quintero

By Adam Schrader
U.S. will seek 'immediate extradition' of captured drug lord Rafael Caro-Quintero
The United States will seek the “immediate extradition” of infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero after he was captured by Mexican forces Friday. Photo courtesy FBI

July 16 (UPI) -- The United States will seek the "immediate extradition" of Rafael Caro-Quintero after he was captured by Mexican forces, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced.

"There is no hiding place for anyone who kidnaps, tortures, and murders American law enforcement. We are deeply grateful to Mexican authorities for their capture and arrest of Rafael Caro-Quintero," Garland said in a statement Friday.

Advertisement

"We will be seeking his immediate extradition to the United States so he can be tried for these crimes in the very justice system Special Agent [Enrique "Kiki"] Camarena died defending."

Caro-Quintero was arrested by marines with the Mexican navy during an operation Friday as a Black Hawk helicopter carrying 14 marines sent to help with his capture crashed in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, CNN reported, citing a statement from the Mexican navy.

RELATED Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea offer on contempt charges

"We join in mourning the 14 Mexican servicemembers who gave their lives in service to their country and extend our condolences to the loved ones they left behind," Garland said in his statement.

Caro-Quintero, considered the "godfather of Mexican drug trafficking" by the FBI, was convicted for his involvement in the 1985 kidnapping and murder of Camarena, a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration, and sentenced to 40 years in prison but was freed in 2013.

Advertisement

He was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2018 and is considered to be the founder of the Guadalajara Cartel and said to hold an "active key leadership position" in the Sinaloa Cartel.

RELATED Judge issues arrest warrant for Colorado elections official over bond violation

Caro-Quintero blamed Camarena after Mexican authorities raided a marijuana plantation he owned in 1984. The following year, when the undercover agent was close to uncovering a million-dollar drug pipeline from Mexico to the United States, he was allegedly kidnapped on Caro-Quintero's orders.

His body was found a month later and "showed signs of torture," according to a 2018 news release from the FBI offering a $20 million reward for information leading to his capture.

"Caro-Quintero had tremendous power three decades ago, and he still has power today," Russ Ellersick, an FBI special agent investigating the case, said at the time.

RELATED Russia steps up military recruitment as troops directed to 'further intensify' Ukraine war

"Our objective all along has been to investigate [Caro-Quintero's] current activities but also to hold him accountable for Special Agent Camarena's murder."

Latest Headlines

San Francisco airport reopens after bomb threat
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
San Francisco airport reopens after bomb threat
July 16 (UPI) -- The international terminal at the San Francisco International Airport resumed operations early Saturday morning after a bomb threat Friday night led to an evacuation.
Multi-vehicle crash on Montana highway due to dust storm kills at least 6
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Multi-vehicle crash on Montana highway due to dust storm kills at least 6
July 16 (UPI) -- High winds and poor visibility from a dust storm led to a multi-vehicle pileup on a Montana highway that killed at least six people and injured several others, law enforcement said.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service records
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service records
July 16 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has issued a subpoena for records from the U.S. Secret Service from the day of and the day prior to the attack.
Judge rejects ex-Trump attorney's motion to block search of phone
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge rejects ex-Trump attorney's motion to block search of phone
July 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New Mexico has rejected former Trump attorney John Eastman's motion for federal agents to return his cellphone seized last month in the probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530 million
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530 million
July 16 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $530 million after no tickets matched all six numbers in Friday's drawing.
Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
July 15 (UPI) -- Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died of blunt impact injuries to her torso, New York City's chief medical examiner said Friday, ruling that her death was accidental.
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea offer on contempt charges
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea offer on contempt charges
July 15 (UPI) -- Peter Navarro, a former White House trade adviser for former President Donald Trump, rejected a plea offer by the Justice Department in his contempt of Congress case, prosecutors said Friday.
Sen. Manchin, alarmed about inflation, pulls support for climate change legislation
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Sen. Manchin, alarmed about inflation, pulls support for climate change legislation
July 15 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., Friday said an inflation report prompted him to pull support for proposed Biden administration climate change and tax reform. Manchin said he would support lowering prescription drug prices.
Brittney Griner presents medical cannabis certificate at Russian trial
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Brittney Griner presents medical cannabis certificate at Russian trial
July 15 (UPI) -- Brittney Griner's attorney said that the WNBA star presented a doctor's letter recommending medical cannibas treatment to a Russian court Friday.
Bill Gates says he will give $20 billion to foundation, drop off richest list
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bill Gates says he will give $20 billion to foundation, drop off richest list
July 15 (UPI) -- Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who has long sat at the top or near the top of the list of the wealthiest persons on the planet, said Wednesday he will donate $20 billion to his foundation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea offer on contempt charges
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea offer on contempt charges
Unprecedented warmth prompts 1st-ever extreme heat warning in U.K.
Unprecedented warmth prompts 1st-ever extreme heat warning in U.K.
Brittney Griner presents medical cannabis certificate at Russian trial
Brittney Griner presents medical cannabis certificate at Russian trial
Historic heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe
Historic heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement