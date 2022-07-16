Advertisement
U.S. News
July 16, 2022 / 3:19 PM

Multi-vehicle crash on Montana highway due to dust storm kills at least 6

By Sommer Brokaw

July 16 (UPI) -- High winds and poor visibility from a dust storm led to a multi-vehicle pileup on a Montana highway that killed at least six people and injured several others, law enforcement said.

The crash involving 15 passenger vehicles and six commercial vehicles occurred Friday on eastbound Interstate 90 near the small town of Hardin.

Advertisement

"I'm deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin," Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte tweeted Friday night. "Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We're grateful to our first responders for their service."

The pileup started around 4:50 p.m., according to an incident map for the Montana Department of Transportation, prompting the closure of both eastbound lanes in Big Horn County. It detoured travel overnight, but I-90 has since reopened, highway patrol said.

Ariel Dehart told CNN when she drove by moments after the incident she saw a camper ripped open from the pileup and the driving experience was "scary."

"The visibility was so poor and scary," Dehart said. "The air was warm and eerie. It was like wearing sepia-colored glasses. It was so crazy.

Advertisement

"When I saw the ripped-open camper, my gut dropped," she added. "But the owner just was frantically putting decorative pillows back in the camper, and it was so sad because he was obviously so in over his head with what just happened."

The investigation is ongoing, according to Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

Read More

NTSB: Dad, not son, drove truck that crashed into golf team, killing 9 Man driving jet-propelled truck dies during Michigan air show crash 4 dead in Texas after police chase ends with crash near U.S.-Mexico border 3 dead, dozens injured in Amtrak train derailment in Missouri 6 killed in West Virginia helicopter crash

Latest Headlines

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service records
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service records
July 16 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has issued a subpoena for records from the U.S. Secret Service from the day of and the day prior to the attack.
Judge rejects ex-Trump attorney's motion to block search of phone
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge rejects ex-Trump attorney's motion to block search of phone
July 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New Mexico has rejected former Trump attorney John Eastman's motion for federal agents to return his cellphone seized last month in the probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530 million
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530 million
July 16 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $530 million after no tickets matched all six numbers in Friday's drawing.
Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
July 15 (UPI) -- Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died of blunt impact injuries to her torso, New York City's chief medical examiner said Friday, ruling that her death was accidental.
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea offer on contempt charges
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea offer on contempt charges
July 15 (UPI) -- Peter Navarro, a former White House trade adviser for former President Donald Trump, rejected a plea offer by the Justice Department in his contempt of Congress case, prosecutors said Friday.
Sen. Manchin, alarmed about inflation, pulls support for climate change legislation
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Sen. Manchin, alarmed about inflation, pulls support for climate change legislation
July 15 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., Friday said an inflation report prompted him to pull support for proposed Biden administration climate change and tax reform. Manchin said he would support lowering prescription drug prices.
Brittney Griner presents medical cannabis certificate at Russian trial
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Brittney Griner presents medical cannabis certificate at Russian trial
July 15 (UPI) -- Brittney Griner's attorney said that the WNBA star presented a doctor's letter recommending medical cannibas treatment to a Russian court Friday.
Bill Gates says he will give $20 billion to foundation, drop off richest list
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bill Gates says he will give $20 billion to foundation, drop off richest list
July 15 (UPI) -- Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who has long sat at the top or near the top of the list of the wealthiest persons on the planet, said Wednesday he will donate $20 billion to his foundation.
Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area
July 15 (UPI) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the Ridgecrest area of southern California near Kern County Thursday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Amazon expanding drone delivery service to Texas
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Amazon expanding drone delivery service to Texas
July 15 (UPI) -- Amazon has plans to expand its drone delivery service to customers in Texas later this year. College Station, home of the Texas A&M University, is the second city to see the launch of Prime Air after Lockeford, Calif.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea offer on contempt charges
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea offer on contempt charges
Brittney Griner presents medical cannabis certificate at Russian trial
Brittney Griner presents medical cannabis certificate at Russian trial
Unprecedented warmth prompts 1st-ever extreme heat warning in U.K.
Unprecedented warmth prompts 1st-ever extreme heat warning in U.K.
Bill Gates says he will give $20 billion to foundation, drop off richest list
Bill Gates says he will give $20 billion to foundation, drop off richest list
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement