Medieval Times workers in New Jersey unionize

July 16 (UPI) -- Performers at Medieval Times in New Jersey, the popular dinner theater chain known for its staged jousting and swordplay, have voted to form their first union in the company's history. The knights and noblewomen -- as well as stunt performers and stable hands -- at the Lyndhurst castle voted 26-11 to join the American Guilt of Variety Artists, according to the Medieval Times Performers United in a statement. Advertisement

"We are excited to have won our union and grateful for the solidarity shown by our coworkers. The guidance and assistance of AGVA's staff and members was instrumental in getting us through this process, and we are proud to join AGVA and the broader labor movement," the statement reads.

"Next, we will use our collective voice to bargain a strong first contract. We look forward to working with management to create a fairer, safer, and more enjoyable Medieval Times. Together, we will build a workplace that allows us to thrive while doing the work we love."

Medieval Times was founded in Spain and first came to Florida in 1983. The unionization efforts apply just to the New Jersey performers and not workers at the Texas-based company's nine other locations in North America.

In a statement first announcing the unionization efforts in June, the workers said that Medieval Times has "struggled with staffing, security, and safety after reopening from the COVID-19 closure."

"Additionally, our wages have failed to keep up with those in similar positions in our industry and what is necessary for a living wage in Lyndhurst," the June statement reads.

"With our seat at the table with management, we aim to collaborate to improve safety protocols and enforcement as well as create more equitable pay scales."

Monica Garza, an actress who earns $20 per hour playing a queen from the 11th Century, told The New York Times that management made her feel like a "diva" for requesting increased security measures because of rowdy guests.

"A huge point of the union is just basic respect," Garza said. "People will always exploit you when it's something you love, because they know you'll do it for nothing."

The Medieval Times unionization push comes as workers across the country seek to organize at large corporations like Amazon and Starbucks.

"We had to wait until after our show last night to celebrate our union win, but we couldn't be happier!" the union tweeted.