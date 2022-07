Kodak Black arrives for the 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., in August 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Kodak Black was released from jail on a $75,000 bond Saturday after he was arrested in Florida during a traffic stop near Fort Lauderdale and charged with drug trafficking and possession. Black, born Dieuson Octave and legally named Bill Capri, was pulled over by Florida Highway Patrol for expired tags and windows tinted beyond the legal limit, police said in a press release obtained by CNN.

Police searched the car and found 31 pills of oxycodone, a highly addictive opioid used to treat pain, and $74,960 in cash. He was booked into the Broward County Jail where he remained in custody on Saturday morning.

Black's lawyer Bradford Cohen told Rolling Stone that the "Super Gremlin" rapper was released on the $75,000 bond after a hearing Saturday morning.

He was seen in footage posted to Twitter by WTVJ reporter Ryan Nelson leaving the court flanked by his security team.

"Never Judge a case based on an arrest. There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case," Cohen said in a statement to Twitter. "We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly."

In February, Black was shot in the leg and three other people were injured outside an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert at The Nice Guy, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.

Kodak Black has an extensive criminal history and was sentenced to four years in prison on weapons charges in 2019 before he was pardoned by former President Donald Trump.