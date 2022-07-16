Advertisement
U.S. News
July 16, 2022 / 10:25 AM

Biden presents framework for U.S. role in Middle East at summit

By Sommer Brokaw
Biden presents framework for U.S. role in Middle East at summit
(L-R) Omani Deputy Prime Minister and the Special Representative of the Sultan Asaad bin Tariq al-Said, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al-Khalifa, U.S. President Joe Biden, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jordanian King Abdullah II; Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi posing for family photo during the Jeddah Security and Development Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Photo courtesy Saudi Press Agency Handout/EPA-EFE

July 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden laid out his vision for the United States' role in the Middle East at a summit in Saudi Arabia with Gulf state leaders on Saturday, the final day of his four-day trip though the region.

The vision includes increasing regional food security, addressing the affect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on energy markets and implementing stronger protections against human rights violations. It also includes strengthening a ceasefire between Iran-backed troops and Saudi-led forces in the seven-year civil war in Yemen.

Advertisement

Biden also announced $1 billion in food security assistance for the Middle East and North Africa in light of acute hunger in part due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The United States is not going anywhere," Biden said during the summit at a hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, NBC News reported.

RELATED Sen. Manchin, alarmed about inflation, pulls support for climate change legislation

Biden met with leaders of Egypt, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates before attending the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which included leaders from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and UAE.

He also noted that he was the first U.S. president to visit the Middle East since Sept. 11, 2001, without U.S. troops involved in a major ground war in the region.

Advertisement

Since he's wrapped up the Middle East tour, he is scheduled to fly back to Washington.

RELATED N.Y. AG delays Trump's deposition in fraud case after ex-wife Ivana's death

Critics of the Saudi trip had raised concerns about human rights violations, including the 2018 killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi that U.S. intelligence believes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered.

Biden defended the trip to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, saying that if the United States doesn't step up to assert its vision as a world leader it could result in a leadership "vacuum," that could be "filled by Russia and China."

On Thursday, Biden also met with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid to sign a declaration to improve security and defenses to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

RELATED House passes bill codifying Roe vs. Wade, protecting out-of-state abortions

On Friday, during a meeting in Jeddah, Biden said he told Mohammed that he thought he was personally responsible for killing Khashoggi. He greeted Mohammed with a fist bump ahead of their Friday meeting.

Biden also traveled to the West Bank on Friday to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas where he pledged support for two-state solution to give Palestinians their own country. He also pointed out that he has approved resuming about $300 million in U.S. aid to Palestinians, which former President Donald Trump had largely cut off.

Advertisement

The four-day Middle East tour began with a visit to Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center on Wednesday, where Biden vowed to work with the nation in continuing to fight anti-Semitism wherever it arises.

RELATED House passes $840 billion military spending, policy bill

Read More

Mich. voter sues to bar Ryan Kelley from election ballot over Jan. 6 attack

Latest Headlines

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530 million
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530 million
July 16 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $530 million after no tickets matched all six numbers in Friday's drawing.
Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
July 15 (UPI) -- Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died of blunt impact injuries to her torso, New York City's chief medical examiner said Friday, ruling that her death was accidental.
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea offer on contempt charges
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea offer on contempt charges
July 15 (UPI) -- Peter Navarro, a former White House trade adviser for former President Donald Trump, rejected a plea offer by the Justice Department in his contempt of Congress case, prosecutors said Friday.
Sen. Manchin, alarmed about inflation, pulls support for climate change legislation
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Sen. Manchin, alarmed about inflation, pulls support for climate change legislation
July 15 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., Friday said an inflation report prompted him to pull support for proposed Biden administration climate change and tax reform. Manchin said he would support lowering prescription drug prices.
Brittney Griner presents medical cannabis certificate at Russian trial
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Brittney Griner presents medical cannabis certificate at Russian trial
July 15 (UPI) -- Brittney Griner's attorney said that the WNBA star presented a doctor's letter recommending medical cannibas treatment to a Russian court Friday.
Bill Gates says he will give $20 billion to foundation, drop off richest list
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Bill Gates says he will give $20 billion to foundation, drop off richest list
July 15 (UPI) -- Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who has long sat at the top or near the top of the list of the wealthiest persons on the planet, said Wednesday he will donate $20 billion to his foundation.
Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area
July 15 (UPI) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the Ridgecrest area of southern California near Kern County Thursday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Amazon expanding drone delivery service to Texas
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Amazon expanding drone delivery service to Texas
July 15 (UPI) -- Amazon has plans to expand its drone delivery service to customers in Texas later this year. College Station, home of the Texas A&M University, is the second city to see the launch of Prime Air after Lockeford, Calif.
L.A. County to check all petition signatures in recall of DA George Gascon
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
L.A. County to check all petition signatures in recall of DA George Gascon
July 15 (UPI) -- An effort to recall Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon will continue with a full verification of all signatures on a recall petition.
Ohio coroner says Jayland Walker was hit with 46 bullets fired from Akron police
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Ohio coroner says Jayland Walker was hit with 46 bullets fired from Akron police
July 15 (UPI) -- Jayland Walker, the Black 25-year-old Akron, Ohio, man who was shot dead by police during a traffic stop last month, was hit 46 times by police gunfire, the area's medical examiner said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area
Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea offer on contempt charges
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea offer on contempt charges
N.Y. AG delays Trump's deposition in fraud case after ex-wife Ivana's death
N.Y. AG delays Trump's deposition in fraud case after ex-wife Ivana's death
Brittney Griner presents medical cannabis certificate at Russian trial
Brittney Griner presents medical cannabis certificate at Russian trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement