Retail sales in U.S. were up 1% in June despite high-running inflation

The figure represents a turnaround from May, when retail spending declined by 0.1%. The department originally said sales were down 0.3% for May.
The 1% increase, however, is not adjusted for inflation -- which means, according to experts, that retail sales for the month probably actually declined slightly.
"The 1.0% rise in retail sales in June isn't as good as it looks, as it mainly reflects the boost to nominal sales values from surging prices," analyst Andrew Hunter said according to CNBC. "Accounting for the surge in prices, however, real consumption looks to have been broadly stagnant in June."
Friday's retail report came after another government update this week said that inflation in the U.S. was up 9.1% in the 12 months ending in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Friday's report noted that sales last month were 8.4% ahead of June 2021 -- and sales for the entire second-quarter rose by 8.1% over Q2 last year.
Spending on gasoline, which has been the greatest driver of inflation in the United States, rose by almost 50% compared to June 2021 -- while food and drink increased 13.4%.
Friday's retail report came two days after the Labor Department said that retail inflation in the 12 months ending in June was 9.1% higher over the same period last year. On Thursday, the department said that inflation at the wholesale level, before it reaches consumers, increased 11.3% over the past year.
The Dow was up nearly 600 points at 11:30 a.m. EDT on Friday following the retail report.