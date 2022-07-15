Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 15, 2022 / 11:33 AM

Retail sales in U.S. were up 1% in June despite high-running inflation

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Retail sales in U.S. were up 1% in June despite high-running inflation
Friday's report noted that retail sales last month were 8.4% ahead of June 2021 -- and sales for the entire second-quarter rose by 8.1% over Q2 last year. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Consumer spending nationwide increased in June by more than most analysts expected, the Commerce Department said Friday in its monthly economic update -- showing that many Americans haven't been terribly deterred by high inflation.

The department said in its update that retail sales were up 1% for the month of June. Most experts predicted that the report would show a monthly growth of 0.9%.

Advertisement

The figure represents a turnaround from May, when retail spending declined by 0.1%. The department originally said sales were down 0.3% for May.

The 1% increase, however, is not adjusted for inflation -- which means, according to experts, that retail sales for the month probably actually declined slightly.

RELATED Dow falls 142 points as bank stocks report disappointing earnings

"The 1.0% rise in retail sales in June isn't as good as it looks, as it mainly reflects the boost to nominal sales values from surging prices," analyst Andrew Hunter said according to CNBC. "Accounting for the surge in prices, however, real consumption looks to have been broadly stagnant in June."

Friday's retail report came after another government update this week said that inflation in the U.S. was up 9.1% in the 12 months ending in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Friday's report noted that sales last month were 8.4% ahead of June 2021 -- and sales for the entire second-quarter rose by 8.1% over Q2 last year.

Advertisement

Spending on gasoline, which has been the greatest driver of inflation in the United States, rose by almost 50% compared to June 2021 -- while food and drink increased 13.4%.

RELATED For 2nd day in a row, gov't report says inflation still running hot across economy

Friday's retail report came two days after the Labor Department said that retail inflation in the 12 months ending in June was 9.1% higher over the same period last year. On Thursday, the department said that inflation at the wholesale level, before it reaches consumers, increased 11.3% over the past year.

The Dow was up nearly 600 points at 11:30 a.m. EDT on Friday following the retail report.

Read More

Consumer prices rise again, jumping to 40-year high over past month

Latest Headlines

Secret Service has deleted texts from day of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, watchdog says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Secret Service has deleted texts from day of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, watchdog says
July 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service erased a number of text messages on Jan. 6, 2021 -- the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by radical pro-Trump supporters -- as well as the day before, a government watchdog says.
U.S. House to vote on bill to protect right to seek abortion out of state
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. House to vote on bill to protect right to seek abortion out of state
July 15 (UPI) -- A Houston Democrat is the lead sponsor of a bill the U.S. House is slated to pass Friday that would protect people's rights to seek abortions outside their home states.
Renovated Buffalo market reopens 2 months after 10 died in shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Renovated Buffalo market reopens 2 months after 10 died in shooting
July 15 (UPI) -- A supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., where a gunman killed 10 people in a mass shooting two months ago was scheduled to reopen on Friday after the owners renovated the building.
New '988' Suicide and Crisis Lifeline ready to launch nationwide with text, chat options
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New '988' Suicide and Crisis Lifeline ready to launch nationwide with text, chat options
July 15 (UPI) -- A new three-digit emergency hotline similar to 911 is set to begin taking calls across the U.S. It's 988, and anyone experiencing an urgent mental health crisis can call for free and confidential professional help.
Record 1M counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl seized in California
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Record 1M counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl seized in California
July 15 (UPI) -- Federal agents in California seized some 1 million counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said, making it the largest-ever fentanyl bust in the state.
Owner of La. fertilizer plant agrees to clean up 1B pounds of waste
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Owner of La. fertilizer plant agrees to clean up 1B pounds of waste
July 15 (UPI) -- A Canadian company that owns a now-shuttered fertilizer plant in Louisiana has agreed to pay a civil fine of $1.5 million and treat more than a billion pounds of hazardous waste to resolve federal allegations.
Mich. voter sues to bar Ryan Kelley from election ballot over Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Mich. voter sues to bar Ryan Kelley from election ballot over Jan. 6 attack
July 15 (UPI) -- A registered voter in Michigan has filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley from appearing on November's election ballot over his participation in the attack on the Capitol.
Judge issues arrest warrant for Colorado elections official over bond violation
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Judge issues arrest warrant for Colorado elections official over bond violation
July 14 (UPI) -- A Colorado judge on Thursday issued a warrant for Tina Peters, the Mesa County clerk who was indicted on charges of tampering with election equipment.
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
July 14 (UPI) -- Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died on Thursday at the age of 73, her family said.
House passes $840 billion military spending, policy bill
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
House passes $840 billion military spending, policy bill
July 14 (UPI) -- The House voted 329-101 to approve an $840 billion bill including funding for the Defense Department and directing policy at the agency.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
Denmark teenager dies on roller coaster
Denmark teenager dies on roller coaster
Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait discovered beneath another painting
Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait discovered beneath another painting
NTSB: Dad, not son, drove truck that crashed into golf team, killing 9
NTSB: Dad, not son, drove truck that crashed into golf team, killing 9
Italian PM Mario Draghi's resignation rejected by President Sergio Mattarella
Italian PM Mario Draghi's resignation rejected by President Sergio Mattarella
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement