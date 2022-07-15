Retail sales in U.S. were up 1% in June despite high-running inflation

1/5

July 15 (UPI) -- Consumer spending nationwide increased in June by more than most analysts expected, the Commerce Department said Friday in its monthly economic update -- showing that many Americans haven't been terribly deterred by high inflation. The department said in its update that retail sales were up 1% for the month of June. Most experts predicted that the report would show a monthly growth of 0.9%. Advertisement

The figure represents a turnaround from May, when retail spending declined by 0.1%. The department originally said sales were down 0.3% for May.

The 1% increase, however, is not adjusted for inflation -- which means, according to experts, that retail sales for the month probably actually declined slightly.

"The 1.0% rise in retail sales in June isn't as good as it looks, as it mainly reflects the boost to nominal sales values from surging prices," analyst Andrew Hunter said according to CNBC. "Accounting for the surge in prices, however, real consumption looks to have been broadly stagnant in June."

Friday's report noted that sales last month were 8.4% ahead of June 2021 -- and sales for the entire second-quarter rose by 8.1% over Q2 last year.

Spending on gasoline, which has been the greatest driver of inflation in the United States, rose by almost 50% compared to June 2021 -- while food and drink increased 13.4%.

Friday's retail report came two days after the Labor Department said that retail inflation in the 12 months ending in June was 9.1% higher over the same period last year. On Thursday, the department said that inflation at the wholesale level, before it reaches consumers, increased 11.3% over the past year.

The Dow was up nearly 600 points at 11:30 a.m. EDT on Friday following the retail report.