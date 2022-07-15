N.Y. AG delays Trump's deposition in fraud case after ex-wife Ivana's death

In addition to Trump, daughter Ivanka and son Donald Jr. were scheduled to give testimony in the case next week before Friday's postponement.
"We received a request from counsel for Donald Trump and his children to adjourn all three depositions, which we have agreed to," James' office said according to NBC News. "This is a temporary delay and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
Ivana Trump, pictured here at an event in New York City in 2018, died in her Manhattan apartment on Thursday at the age of 73. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
James has said that her office had collected "significant additional evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions."
She's also said that Trump's business "falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit."
James' investigation could ultimately lead to criminal charges against the former president and Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.