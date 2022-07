Protesters outside the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles March 19, 2021. The L.A. County Clerk's office said Thursday it is reviewing all 715,833 petition signatures in the effort to recall District Attorney George Gascon after a random sample failed to meet the threshold required for verification. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- An effort to recall Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon will continue with a full verification of all signatures on a recall petition. A random sampling of 35,793, or 5% of the recall signatures, were reviewed, and 27,983 of that sample were found to be valid, Los Angeles County Clerk Dean C. Logan's office said in a statement Thursday. Advertisement

That falls below the threshold required to certify the petition but within the amount needed to require verification of all 715,833 of the petition signatures.

At least 566,857 valid signatures are required to force a recall election, which could happen as early as the Nov. 8 general election, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

"If the number of valid signatures had exceeded 31,179, the petition would have been certified as sufficient. If the number of valid signatures was lower than 25,510, the petition would have been certified as insufficient," Logan's office said in a statement. "Because the number of verified valid signatures fell between these thresholds, a full check of all signatures submitted must be completed no later than August 17."

Gascon issued a series of directives after taking office in 2020 that sparked the recall effort. They included a rule against seeking the death penalty and prohibiting transferring juveniles to adult courts.

Advertisement

San Francisco voters recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin in June in an effort fueled by Republicans.