Lawyers for WBNA star Brittney Griner Friday presented a medical cannabis certificate to a Russian court at Griner's Moscow trial for cannabis oil possession. Photo by Lorie Shaull/Wikimedia Commons

July 15 (UPI) -- Brittney Griner's attorney said that the WNBA star presented a doctor's letter recommending medical cannibas treatment to a Russian court Friday. Maria Blagovolina, one of Griner's lawyers, read a medical certificate in court showing Griner was prescribed medical cannabis by U.S. doctors to treat chronic pain and other conditions. Advertisement

Blagovolina told the court, "The permission was issued on behalf of the Arizona Department of Public Health."

The next hearing in Griner's case is scheduled for July 26.

During the trial Friday, Griner held up a photo of WNBA All-Star players wearing jerseys with Griner's number 42.

Thursday one of Griner's former teammates and the director of her team testified to her character at the trial in Moscow.

Quoted in the Washington Post, Elizabeth Rood, deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said, "I will only say that in the hearings yesterday and today, what became very clear was the tremendous amount of respect and admiration both in the United States and here in Russia where Ms. Griner has been playing basketball for seven years, not only for her professional achievements but for her character and integrity."