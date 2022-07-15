Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 15, 2022 / 1:00 PM

Amazon expanding drone delivery service to Texas

By Pedro Oliveira Jr.
1/3
Amazon expanding drone delivery service to Texas
Amazon uses drones like this one to deliver packages to customers in as little as 30 minutes. Photo courtesy of Amazon | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- E-commerce behemoth Amazon said Friday it plans to expand its drone delivery service to Texas later this year.

College Station, home of Texas A&M University, is the second American city to see the launch of Prime Air after Lockeford, in northern California.

Advertisement

"Being one of the first drone delivery locations for Amazon puts College Station at the forefront of this exciting technology," Chancellor John Sharp, of the Texas A&M University System, said in a statement.

"What happens here will help advance drone delivery for the rest of the country and perhaps the rest of the world."

RELATED Amazon partnership gives Prime members free trial Grubhub subscription

Approval of the service in College Station was not without hurdles. Residents voiced concerns about drone crashes, one of which caused a wildfire in Oregon in March.

"Security and privacy is the first thing that occurred to me when I saw it," resident Charlie Lindahl said during a College Station City Council meeting Thursday.

"The second thing was safety," he said. "I'm more worried about accidents in the sense of, you know, what happens if it conks out in the middle of the highway, and it falls on the highway while there were cars in there.

Advertisement

"If this thing flies into a bunch of birds and then causes birds to go get killed, what's happening there."

Amazon's Prime Air service has been in the works since CEO Jeff Bezos unveiled it in 2013.

The company completed its first drone delivery three years later: an Amazon Fire TV streaming device and a bag of popcorn dropped off at a farmhouse in eastern England. The 4.7-pound package arrived in 13 minutes from a warehouse 2 miles away.

RELATED Retail sales in U.S. were up 1% in June despite high-running inflation

In the United States, it took several more years for federal regulators to approve Amazon's application to deliver drones as an air carrier.

The Federal Aviation Administration in August 2020 certified the company to launch its service, which aims to deliver packages weighing no more than 5 pounds in less than 30 minutes.

Amazon is not alone in its quest for air-delivery dominance. In May, retail giant Walmart announced plans to expand air delivery to 34 sites by the end of this year.

Once fully developed, Walmart's drone deliveries aim to reach as many as 4 million customers across six states: Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

The company, which can deliver packages up to 10 pounds in less than 30 minutes, wants to complete 1 million air drop-offs in its first year.

Advertisement

In Australia, a company owned by Google's parent, Alphabet, has been delivering food items via drone since 2019. The outfit, called Wing, delivered in its first year some 10,000 cups of coffee, 1,700 snack packs and 1,200 roast chickens to customers in Logan.

Now the company has its eyes set on expanding to cities of similar size: New Orleans in the United States; Manchester, England; and Florence, Italy.

Read More

FTC sues Walmart, alleging money transfers fleeced customers of $197 million

Latest Headlines

Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area
July 15 (UPI) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the Ridgecrest area of southern California near Kern County Thursday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
L.A. County to check all petition signatures in recall of DA George Gascon
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
L.A. County to check all petition signatures in recall of DA George Gascon
July 15 (UPI) -- An effort to recall Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon will continue with a full verification of all signatures on a recall petition.
Ohio coroner says Jayland Walker was hit with 46 bullets fired from Akron police
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ohio coroner says Jayland Walker was hit with 46 bullets fired from Akron police
July 15 (UPI) -- Jayland Walker, the Black 25-year-old Akron, Ohio, man who was shot dead by police during a traffic stop last month, was hit 46 times by police gunfire, the area's medical examiner said Friday.
N.Y. AG delays Trump's deposition in fraud case after ex-wife Ivana's death
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
N.Y. AG delays Trump's deposition in fraud case after ex-wife Ivana's death
July 15 (UPI) -- Donald Trump and two of his adult children will have more time before they will have to testify as part of a New York fraud case, due to the death of the former president's ex-wife Ivana Trump, officials said Friday.
Retail sales in U.S. were up 1% in June despite high-running inflation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Retail sales in U.S. were up 1% in June despite high-running inflation
July 15 (UPI) -- Consumer spending nationwide increased in June by more than most analysts expected, the Commerce Department said Friday in its monthly economic update.
Secret Service has deleted texts from day of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, watchdog says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Secret Service has deleted texts from day of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, watchdog says
July 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service erased a number of text messages on Jan. 6, 2021 -- the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by radical pro-Trump supporters -- as well as the day before, a government watchdog says.
U.S. House to vote on bill to protect right to seek abortion out of state
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. House to vote on bill to protect right to seek abortion out of state
July 15 (UPI) -- A Houston Democrat is the lead sponsor of a bill the U.S. House is slated to pass Friday that would protect people's rights to seek abortions outside their home states.
Renovated Buffalo market reopens 2 months after 10 died in shooting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Renovated Buffalo market reopens 2 months after 10 died in shooting
July 15 (UPI) -- A supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., where a gunman killed 10 people in a mass shooting two months ago was scheduled to reopen on Friday after the owners renovated the building.
New '988' Suicide and Crisis Lifeline ready to launch nationwide with text, chat options
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New '988' Suicide and Crisis Lifeline ready to launch nationwide with text, chat options
July 15 (UPI) -- A new three-digit emergency hotline similar to 911 is set to begin taking calls across the U.S. It's 988, and anyone experiencing an urgent mental health crisis can call for free and confidential professional help.
Record 1M counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl seized in California
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Record 1M counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl seized in California
July 15 (UPI) -- Federal agents in California seized some 1 million counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said, making it the largest-ever fentanyl bust in the state.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
NTSB: Dad, not son, drove truck that crashed into golf team, killing 9
NTSB: Dad, not son, drove truck that crashed into golf team, killing 9
Denmark teenager dies on roller coaster
Denmark teenager dies on roller coaster
Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait discovered beneath another painting
Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait discovered beneath another painting
Italian PM Mario Draghi's resignation rejected by President Sergio Mattarella
Italian PM Mario Draghi's resignation rejected by President Sergio Mattarella
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement