Secret Service has deleted texts from day of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, watchdog says

A Secret Service agent is seen as the Marine One, carrying President Joe Biden, arrives at the White House on November 8, 2021. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo
"The [Secret Service] erased those text messages after [the Office of the Inspector General] requested records from electronic communications from the USSS, as part of our evaluation of events at the Capitol on January 6," Cuffari's letter said.
"The DHS personnel have repeatedly told the OIG inspectors that they were not permitted to provide records directly to OIG and that such records had to first undergo review by DHS attorneys."
A Secret Service agent stands on the South Lawn of the White House on July 11, 2020, as Marine One lifts off with President Donald Trump aboard. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Cuffari said the review led to "weeks-long delays" in his office obtaining records and created confusion about whether all the records had been provided.
"The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false," Guglielmi said according to NBC News. "In fact, the Secret Service has been fully cooperating with the OIG in every respect -- whether it be interviews, documents, emails, or texts."