Owner of La. fertilizer plant agrees to clean up 1B pounds of waste

July 15 (UPI) -- A Canadian company that owns a now-shuttered fertilizer plant in Louisiana has agreed to pay a civil fine of $1.5 million and treat more than a billion pounds of hazardous waste to resolve allegations it violated federal environmental laws, the Justice Department said.

The settlement between PCS Nitrogen and the Justice Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality was announced Thursday, and directs the company to clean up massive piles of so-called phosphogypsum stacks that were dumped on its Geismar facility.

Officials said the facility, which encompasses some 1,050 acres, produced phosphate products from the 1960s to 2018, creating large quantities of wastewater and sold material called phosphogypsum.

These phosphogypsum stacks were deposited in large piles, some over 100 acres large and 200 feet high, on the facility. Then from 2004 to 2012, PCS Nitrogen allowed another company to dispose of its hazardous waste either directly or indirectly into its stacks, which is in violation of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act that governs the disposal of solid and hazardous waste.

The plant was decommissioned in 2018, but the settlement announced Thursday regulates its long-term closure, requiring PCS Nitrogen to be responsible for its "post-closure care" for the next 50 years, the EPA said in a information sheet on the deal, adding that it must pay $84 million to cover these costs within 30 days of the settlement's effective date.

"This is a very important outcome as the facility is located in an area prone to hurricanes and the financial assurance secured will protect taxpayers from paying future closure and cleanup costs," Acting Assistant Administrator Larry Starfield of the EPA's Office of Enforcement and Compliance assurance said in a statement.

The Saskatoon-based company Nutrien said the closure is largely complete and water treatment is underway.

"Nutrien has long been cooperating with state and federal authorities, and these settlements formally document the work Nutrien has done, and continues to do, as part of the permanent closure of the phosphate processing facility and associated gypsum stacks, including the ongoing treatment of the wastewater as required," it said in a statement.