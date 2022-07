Fashion designer Dennis Basso (C) poses with Ivana Trump and Joan Rivers as they model fur coats after the showing of Basso's 1998 Couture Fur Collection at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died of blunt impact injuries to her torso, New York City's chief medical examiner said Friday, ruling that her death was accidental. Manhattan paramedics found the 73-year-old in her Upper East Side apartment while responding to a call for cardiac arrest Thursday. She was declared dead around midday. Advertisement

CBS News reported the medical examiner's office didn't provide details about what led to the fatal injuries.

A senior New York City official, though, told NBC News that her death was consistent with a fall down the stairs in her apartment. She was discovered on a spiral staircase inside her residence.

The source said her death wasn't considered suspicious.

Ivana Trump was the first wife of the former president and mother to his three eldest children -- Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump.

Born Ivana MareIvana Marie Zelnickova in the former Czechoslovakia, she left the country in 1970 and worked as a model.

She then married Donald Trump in 1977 and held key positions in the Trump Organization, including acting as CEO of Trump's Castle in Atlantic City and helping to design interiors for the Grand Hyatt Hotel and Trump Tower.

Ivana Trump also created her own clothing line and authored several bestselling books.

She and Donald Trump divorced in 1992.