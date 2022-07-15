New '988' Suicide and Crisis Lifeline ready to launch nationwide with text, chat options

Experts and health officials decided that the new three-digit number would be easier for troubled Americans in crisis to remember than the lifeline's existing 10-digit number. Image courtesy 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

July 15 (UPI) -- A new three-digit emergency hotline, similar to 911, is almost ready to begin taking calls across the United States. It will be 988, and anyone experiencing an urgent mental health crisis can call for free and confidential professional help. The new 988 hotline, which was approved by Congress and federal regulators two years ago, will begin taking calls on Saturday. It will connect Americans in crisis to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Advertisement

Congress in 2020 authorized the three-digit number in an effort to make it easier to reach the lifeline during a crisis. The service will also be rebranded as the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, reflecting an emphasis that people can reach out to the lifeline when experiencing any kind of mental health crisis.

Experts and officials decided that the three-digit number would be easier for troubled Americans in crisis to remember than the lifeline's existing 10-digit number, (800) 273-8255.

Advertisement

"It's a new number, but it's not a new service," John Draper, executive director of the lifeline, told The New York Times.

Officials also say the new 988 hotline will be able to receive and send text messages.

Hannah Wesolowski, chief advocacy officer at the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said that anyone experiencing a mental health or substance use issue can call or text 988 and they will be connected to professional counselors who are well trained to handle issues like self-harm, addiction and thoughts of suicide.

RELATED Abortion ruling makes insurance coverage more complex

"If someone has been through a traumatic event and is struggling to process it -- and there are traumatic events happening throughout this country -- this is a place to turn to," Wesolowski said according to the Times.

Callers can also reach out to the new hotline on behalf of a friend and receive helpful guidance.

The new 988 service will connect to any one of about 200 crisis centers nationwide, which can aid callers or connect them to community resources. They can also dispatch emergency responders, if needed. Callers will be handled by crisis centers in their region of the country. If the main centers are busy, the caller will be automatically directed to a backup center.

Advertisement

Last month, a study by nonprofit research organization RAND Corp found that some states may be unprepared to properly handle the service, especially amid an expected surge in calls brought on by the launch of the hotline.

The survey of 180 state, regional and county health officials found that only half said their jurisdiction had short-term "crisis stabilization" services to which callers could be directed, and about 28% had urgent care units that could be dispatched if needed. Only 22% had call centers that could schedule mental health appointments on behalf of people who wanted them.

Draper said, however, that the new service is still equipped to provide necessary care once the new number goes online on Saturday.

"Does that mean there's never going to be a wait? I can't promise that. But I can promise that if you hold on, you will eventually get a response from a counselor who's going to listen to you and care about your situation," he said.

The existing 10-digit number to reach the hotline, which launched in 2005, will remain in service even after the launch of the 988 number.

Experts say the new number is intended to streamline mental health services and provide much quicker help than if someone dialed 911, which is operated by law enforcement agencies instead of mental health professionals.

Advertisement

Last December, nearly $300 million in federal funding was allocated to make the transition to the 988 hotline. The money was given to bolster and upgrade infrastructure for the network of crisis centers and pay for a staff of health professionals, which includes a network of Spanish speakers.

Click here to access the 988 hotline's website, which has information and resources -- including a 988 chat feature -- which are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

Until the new number launches on Saturday, Americans who need immediate help can call the existing hotline at (800) 273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.