Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 15, 2022 / 6:49 AM

New '988' Suicide and Crisis Lifeline ready to launch nationwide with text, chat options

By Daniel Uria
New '988' Suicide and Crisis Lifeline ready to launch nationwide with text, chat options
Experts and health officials decided that the new three-digit number would be easier for troubled Americans in crisis to remember than the lifeline's existing 10-digit number. Image courtesy 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

July 15 (UPI) -- A new three-digit emergency hotline, similar to 911, is almost ready to begin taking calls across the United States. It will be 988, and anyone experiencing an urgent mental health crisis can call for free and confidential professional help.

The new 988 hotline, which was approved by Congress and federal regulators two years ago, will begin taking calls on Saturday. It will connect Americans in crisis to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Advertisement

Congress in 2020 authorized the three-digit number in an effort to make it easier to reach the lifeline during a crisis. The service will also be rebranded as the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, reflecting an emphasis that people can reach out to the lifeline when experiencing any kind of mental health crisis.

Experts and officials decided that the three-digit number would be easier for troubled Americans in crisis to remember than the lifeline's existing 10-digit number, (800) 273-8255.

Advertisement

"It's a new number, but it's not a new service," John Draper, executive director of the lifeline, told The New York Times.

Officials also say the new 988 hotline will be able to receive and send text messages.

Hannah Wesolowski, chief advocacy officer at the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said that anyone experiencing a mental health or substance use issue can call or text 988 and they will be connected to professional counselors who are well trained to handle issues like self-harm, addiction and thoughts of suicide.

RELATED Abortion ruling makes insurance coverage more complex

"If someone has been through a traumatic event and is struggling to process it -- and there are traumatic events happening throughout this country -- this is a place to turn to," Wesolowski said according to the Times.

Callers can also reach out to the new hotline on behalf of a friend and receive helpful guidance.

The new 988 service will connect to any one of about 200 crisis centers nationwide, which can aid callers or connect them to community resources. They can also dispatch emergency responders, if needed. Callers will be handled by crisis centers in their region of the country. If the main centers are busy, the caller will be automatically directed to a backup center.

Advertisement

Last month, a study by nonprofit research organization RAND Corp found that some states may be unprepared to properly handle the service, especially amid an expected surge in calls brought on by the launch of the hotline.

The survey of 180 state, regional and county health officials found that only half said their jurisdiction had short-term "crisis stabilization" services to which callers could be directed, and about 28% had urgent care units that could be dispatched if needed. Only 22% had call centers that could schedule mental health appointments on behalf of people who wanted them.

Draper said, however, that the new service is still equipped to provide necessary care once the new number goes online on Saturday.

"Does that mean there's never going to be a wait? I can't promise that. But I can promise that if you hold on, you will eventually get a response from a counselor who's going to listen to you and care about your situation," he said.

The existing 10-digit number to reach the hotline, which launched in 2005, will remain in service even after the launch of the 988 number.

Experts say the new number is intended to streamline mental health services and provide much quicker help than if someone dialed 911, which is operated by law enforcement agencies instead of mental health professionals.

Advertisement

Last December, nearly $300 million in federal funding was allocated to make the transition to the 988 hotline. The money was given to bolster and upgrade infrastructure for the network of crisis centers and pay for a staff of health professionals, which includes a network of Spanish speakers.

Click here to access the 988 hotline's website, which has information and resources -- including a 988 chat feature -- which are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

Until the new number launches on Saturday, Americans who need immediate help can call the existing hotline at (800) 273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Read More

People often underestimate impact of reaching out to friends Anxiety disorders may spread from mothers to daughters, fathers to sons

Latest Headlines

Record 1M counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl seized in California
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Record 1M counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl seized in California
July 15 (UPI) -- Federal agents in California seized some 1 million counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said, making it the largest-ever fentanyl bust in the state.
Owner of La. fertilizer plant agrees to clean up 1B pounds of waste
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Owner of La. fertilizer plant agrees to clean up 1B pounds of waste
July 15 (UPI) -- A Canadian company that owns a now-shuttered fertilizer plant in Louisiana has agreed to pay a civil fine of $1.5 million and treat more than a billion pounds of hazardous waste to resolve federal allegations.
Mich. voter sues to bar Ryan Kelley from election ballot over Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Mich. voter sues to bar Ryan Kelley from election ballot over Jan. 6 attack
July 15 (UPI) -- A registered voter in Michigan has filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley from appearing on November's election ballot over his participation in the attack on the Capitol.
Judge issues arrest warrant for Colorado elections official over bond violation
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge issues arrest warrant for Colorado elections official over bond violation
July 14 (UPI) -- A Colorado judge on Thursday issued a warrant for Tina Peters, the Mesa County clerk who was indicted on charges of tampering with election equipment.
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
July 14 (UPI) -- Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died on Thursday at the age of 73, her family said.
House passes $840 million military spending, policy bill
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House passes $840 million military spending, policy bill
July 14 (UPI) -- The House voted 329-101 to approve an $840 billion bill including funding for the Defense Department and directing policy at the agency.
House passes bill to create alert system for active shooters
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
House passes bill to create alert system for active shooters
July 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bipartisan bill to create a nationwide system similar to Amber alerts to be used in active-shooter incidents.
NTSB: Dad, not son, drove truck that crashed into golf team, killing 9
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
NTSB: Dad, not son, drove truck that crashed into golf team, killing 9
July 14 (UPI) -- Federal investigators said a 38-year-old man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving a pickup truck that collided with a van carrying a college golf team, killing several people in Texas in March.
Texas sues Biden administration over guidance on emergency abortions
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas sues Biden administration over guidance on emergency abortions
July 14 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argues the Biden administration is violating the state's "sovereign interest" by reassuring the nation's doctors they can perform abortions in medical emergencies.
Dow falls 142 points as bank stocks report disappointing earnings
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Dow falls 142 points as bank stocks report disappointing earnings
July 14 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 142 points on Thursday as JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley missed earnings expectations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
Russian basketball colleagues testify to Brittney Griner's character in court
Russian basketball colleagues testify to Brittney Griner's character in court
Historic heat wave could be worst in Europe in over 200 years
Historic heat wave could be worst in Europe in over 200 years
Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait discovered beneath another painting
Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait discovered beneath another painting
Denmark teenager dies on roller coaster
Denmark teenager dies on roller coaster
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement