Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 14, 2022 / 11:45 AM

New unemployment filings in U.S. rise to highest level in 8 months

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
New unemployment filings in U.S. rise to highest level in 8 months
The Fearless Girl Statue is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City. The Labor Department said on Thursday that more than 240,000 U.S. workers filed for new unemployment benefits last week, the highest level since late November in 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- The number of American workers filing for new unemployment benefits has increased to its highest level since last fall, the Labor Department said Thursday in its weekly update.

The number of first-time filings, the department said, rose to about 244,000 last week, which is the most recent period for which data is available. It represented week-to-week increase of 9,000.

Advertisement

The figure is the highest it's been since last November and is close to the lowest post-COVID19 pandemic level, 256,000.

The number of new claims was higher than most economists predicted. They said they expected Thursday's report to show a total of about 235,000 new claims.

Thursday's report came one day after tech giant Microsoft announced that it planned to cut 1% of its workforce. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

First-time jobless filings have been around the 230,000 mark since last month and reached a contemporary low of 166,000 in March.

Thursday's report also marked the ninth straight week that initial claims were above 200,000 and sixth consecutive week above 230,000.

The four-week moving average rose to about 235,700, a slight weekly increase, and the total number of all jobless claims was 1.3 million.

Advertisement

The labor assessment came after Microsoft announced this week that it would layoff about 1% of its workforce and GameStop said last week that it plans to make job cuts in the near future.

Earlier this month, the department reported that there were 372,000 new hirings during the month of June -- far above the 250,000 that most analysts expected.

RELATED Report: U.S. economy creates 372,000 jobs in June

Read More

Disability payments aid veterans with diabetes, report says S&P 500 posts gains for fourth consecutive day

Latest Headlines

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh indicted for shooting deaths of wife, son
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh indicted for shooting deaths of wife, son
July 14 (UPI) -- A South Carolina grand jury on Thursday indicted disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh in the shooting deaths of his wife and youngest son -- adding onto other criminal charges that have been piling up for almost a year.
For 2nd day in a row, gov't report says inflation still running hot across economy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
For 2nd day in a row, gov't report says inflation still running hot across economy
July 14 (UPI) -- For the second time in as many days, new government figures released Thursday showed that inflation is still running high across the U.S. economy -- despite falling gas prices.
Twitter goes down for 40 minutes in longest outage since 2016
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Twitter goes down for 40 minutes in longest outage since 2016
July 14 (UPI) -- The social media platform Twitter went offline for about 40 minutes Thursday morning, leaving its users with error messages on its web, mobile and TweetDeck applications.
Playboy to launch iconic mansion in the metaverse
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Playboy to launch iconic mansion in the metaverse
July 14 (MT Newswires) -- Playboy's iconic party mansion is set to have a new home in the virtual world owing to a new partnership with The Sandbox.
Abortion providers ask court to again block S.C.'s 6-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Abortion providers ask court to again block S.C.'s 6-week abortion ban
July 14 (UPI) -- Abortion providers in South Carolina have filed a lawsuit in state court, seeking to again block its six-week abortion ban from going into effect.
U.S. signs off on American Airlines flights to Cuba
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. signs off on American Airlines flights to Cuba
July 14 (UPI) -- The United States has approved a request from American Airlines for additional flights to Cuba, the latest measure by the Biden administration to improve relations with Cuban citizens.
Arizona's AG seeks to reinstate 121-year-old abortion ban
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Arizona's AG seeks to reinstate 121-year-old abortion ban
July 14 (UPI) -- In the wake of the Supreme Court last month overturning Roe vs. Wade, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has asked a state court to reinstate a 121-year-old abortion ban that was put on hold by the landmark ruling.
U.S. demands Russia cease forcibly deporting Ukrainians
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. demands Russia cease forcibly deporting Ukrainians
July 14 (UPI) -- The United States has demanded that Russia immediately release the hundreds of thousands of civilians it says the Kremlin has forcibly deported from Ukraine.
Ex-CIA programmer convicted of 'brazen' theft of agency secrets
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Ex-CIA programmer convicted of 'brazen' theft of agency secrets
July 13 (UPI) -- A former Central Intelligence Agency software engineer was convicted Wednesday on federal charges stemming from the theft of classified national defensive information that was published by Wikileaks in 2017.
Biden in Israel: 'Our relationship is deeper, stronger than it's ever been'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden in Israel: 'Our relationship is deeper, stronger than it's ever been'
July 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden visited Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem as he wrapped up Day 1 of a four-day tour in the Middle East to reaffirm relationships in the region.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strong magnitude-6.8 earthquake hits Easter Island area in South Pacific
Strong magnitude-6.8 earthquake hits Easter Island area in South Pacific
Historic heat wave could be worst in Europe in over 200 years
Historic heat wave could be worst in Europe in over 200 years
DJ Tim Westwood accused of having sex with 14 year-old girl
DJ Tim Westwood accused of having sex with 14 year-old girl
Flooding leads to dozens missing in Virginia, evacuations at Tennessee campground
Flooding leads to dozens missing in Virginia, evacuations at Tennessee campground
Secret Service agent returns from Israel after incident in Jerusalem
Secret Service agent returns from Israel after incident in Jerusalem
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement