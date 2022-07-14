Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 14, 2022 / 10:04 PM

Judge issues arrest warrant for Colorado elections official over bond violation

By Daniel Uria

July 14 (UPI) -- A Colorado judge on Thursday issued a warrant for Tina Peters, the Mesa County clerk who was indicted on charges of tampering with election equipment.

Judge Matthew Barrett of Colorado's 21st Judicial District said Peters, who recently lost a bid to serve as secretary of state, violated the conditions of her $25,000 bond by leaving the state without the court's approval.

Advertisement

"Ms. Peters needs to be treated like all other criminal defendants on bond and needs to file a motion asking for a modification of her bond conditions and get permission from the court prior to traveling," Mesa County District Attorney Daniel Rubinstein said. "Ms. Peters has less motivation to appear in court now that she is no longer a candidate. Additionally, she has evidenced through her travel prior to the election that she has the means to flee if she wants to."

Advertisement

According to court documents, Peters traveled to Las Vegas to speak at a conference of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, which the group said was held in response to a "nationwide call for election fraud investigations by sheriffs and law enforcement."

RELATED Senators close to unveiling bill to clarify VP role in Electoral College certification

While in Las Vegas for the conference, Peters appeared in a photo alongside Gail Golec, a candidate for Arizona's Maricopa County Supervisors Board, that was posted on social media with a caption that read "strategizing next steps for #election protection."

A letter requesting a recount of her race in Colorado's June primary was signed by Peters and notarized on Tuesday in Nevada.

Peters' attorney, Harvey Steinberg, filed a motion Thursday seeking to dismiss the arrest warrant, saying that his client was not aware she was not allowed to travel.

RELATED Jan. 6 hearing: Former Oath Keeper testifies he 'fears for the next election'

Steinberg said he was out of the office on Monday when the court imposed new restrictions on Peters' out-of-state travel "and did not see it until later," adding that he had failed to notify Peters "until it was too late."

He added that Peters sent an email notifying him of her travel details on July 7, but said he failed to notify the court about the plans as the email was "part of an email thread."

Advertisement

"Ms. Peters simply did not know that she was prohibited from traveling to Las Vegas and her conduct proves it," Steinberg wrote.

RELATED William Barr subpoenaed in Dominion defamation lawsuit

"She publicly appeared with law enforcement officers in Las Vegas and she livestreamed her appearance for everyone to see. If she knew that the court prohibited her travel, she would not have publicized that she was in Las Vegas," he said. "Further, Ms. Peters told her bondsman that she was going to Las Vegas before she left. If she were knowingly violating bond conditions, she certainly would not have told him her plans."

Peters was indicted in March on 10 criminal charges -- three felonies and seven misdemeanors -- including identity theft, attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, violation of duty and first degree official misconduct.

She and her deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley, are accused of facilitating a security breach of the county's election system by allegedly helping an unauthorized person make copies of voting machine hard drives as well as committing identity theft against a local man, Gerald "Jerry" Wood, in order to grant an unidentified person access to the voting machine software updates and hard drives.

Latest Headlines

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
July 14 (UPI) -- Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died on Thursday at the age of 73, her family said.
House passes $840 million military spending, policy bill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House passes $840 million military spending, policy bill
July 14 (UPI) -- The House voted 329-101 to approve an $840 billion bill including funding for the Defense Department and directing policy at the agency.
House passes bill to create alert system for active shooters
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House passes bill to create alert system for active shooters
July 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bipartisan bill to create a nationwide system similar to Amber alerts to be used in active-shooter incidents.
NTSB: Dad, not son, drove truck that crashed into golf team, killing 9
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NTSB: Dad, not son, drove truck that crashed into golf team, killing 9
July 14 (UPI) -- Federal investigators said a 38-year-old man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving a pickup truck that collided with a van carrying a college golf team, killing several people in Texas in March.
Texas sues Biden administration over guidance on emergency abortions
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas sues Biden administration over guidance on emergency abortions
July 14 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argues the Biden administration is violating the state's "sovereign interest" by reassuring the nation's doctors they can perform abortions in medical emergencies.
Dow falls 142 points as bank stocks report disappointing earnings
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow falls 142 points as bank stocks report disappointing earnings
July 14 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 142 points on Thursday as JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley missed earnings expectations.
Accused Buffalo, N.Y., gunman indicted on federal hate crimes charges
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Accused Buffalo, N.Y., gunman indicted on federal hate crimes charges
July 14 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a 19-year-old on 27 counts of federal hate crimes linked to a racially motivated grocery store shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, N.Y., in May.
Indiana pushes U.S. Supreme Court on parental consent for abortions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Indiana pushes U.S. Supreme Court on parental consent for abortions
July 14 (UPI) -- Indiana on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the state to immediately enact a law requiring parental consent for a minor to get an abortion.
Judge rejects second Steve Bannon effort to delay his contempt of Congress trial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge rejects second Steve Bannon effort to delay his contempt of Congress trial
July 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge Thursday denied former White House adviser Steve Bannon's request to delay his criminal contempt of Congress trial that's scheduled to start Monday.
Senators close to unveiling bill to clarify VP role in Electoral College certification
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senators close to unveiling bill to clarify VP role in Electoral College certification
July 14 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of senators have reached an agreement on a plan to revamp the Electoral Count Act to clarify the vice president's role in certifying presidential election results.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
Russian basketball colleagues testify to Brittney Griner's character in court
Russian basketball colleagues testify to Brittney Griner's character in court
Historic heat wave could be worst in Europe in over 200 years
Historic heat wave could be worst in Europe in over 200 years
Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait discovered beneath another painting
Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait discovered beneath another painting
Denmark teenager dies on roller coaster
Denmark teenager dies on roller coaster
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement