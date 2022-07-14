Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 14, 2022 / 11:18 AM

For 2nd day in a row, gov't report says inflation still running hot across economy

By Doug Cunningham
1/4
For 2nd day in a row, gov't report says inflation still running hot across economy
A broker is seen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City. Thursday's report indicates that inflation is still running high across the economy. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- For the second time in as many days, new government figures released Thursday showed that inflation is still running high across the U.S. economy -- despite falling gas prices.

The Labor Department said in its monthly update that inflation for producers -- the cost of goods at the wholesale level before they reach consumers -- was up 1.1% from May to June, and 11.3% compared to June 2021.

Advertisement

The annual figure is the highest since the department reported a 11.6% year-to-year increase in March.

Traditionally, inflation is influenced most by energy prices, which have been at record levels this year. Thursday's report, however, doesn't fully reflect the fact that gas prices nationwide have fallen 41 cents per gallon over the past month, according to AAA. On Thursday, it said the national average was $4.60.

Industry analysts say that gas prices in the United States have fallen for several weeks straight. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

The Producer Price Index on Thursday noted that more than half of the inflationary increase for June is attributable to gas prices, which were up more than 18% in June. Natural gas was also a significant factor in the increase.

Advertisement

AAA's national average for prices at the pump reached a record high $5.01 in June and part of their decline continued into July -- meaning that the department's next update will account for the full decline in prices.

"Nearly 90% of the June increase can be traced to a 10% jump in prices for final demand energy," the department noted.

RELATED Dow falls 208 points as investors react to June inflation report

The Producer Price Index was released one day after another major official inflation gauge -- the Consumer Price Index -- showed that inflation at the retail level was up 9.1% over the 12 months ending in June.

RELATED Inflation for U.S. producers up almost 11% over past year, federal index shows

Read More

Consumer prices rise again, jumping to 40-year high over past month

Latest Headlines

Twitter goes down for 40 minutes, longest outage since 2016
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Twitter goes down for 40 minutes, longest outage since 2016
July 14 (UPI) -- The social media platform Twitter went offline for about 40 minutes Thursday morning, leaving its users with error messages on its web, mobile and TweetDeck applications.
Playboy to launch iconic mansion in the metaverse
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Playboy to launch iconic mansion in the metaverse
July 14 (MT Newswires) -- Playboy's iconic party mansion is set to have a new home in the virtual world owing to a new partnership with The Sandbox.
Abortion providers ask court to again block S.C.'s 6-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Abortion providers ask court to again block S.C.'s 6-week abortion ban
July 14 (UPI) -- Abortion providers in South Carolina have filed a lawsuit in state court, seeking to again block its six-week abortion ban from going into effect.
U.S. signs off on American Airlines flights to Cuba
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. signs off on American Airlines flights to Cuba
July 14 (UPI) -- The United States has approved a request from American Airlines for additional flights to Cuba, the latest measure by the Biden administration to improve relations with Cuban citizens.
Arizona's AG seeks to reinstate 121-year-old abortion ban
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Arizona's AG seeks to reinstate 121-year-old abortion ban
July 14 (UPI) -- In the wake of the Supreme Court last month overturning Roe vs. Wade, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has asked a state court to reinstate a 121-year-old abortion ban that was put on hold by the landmark ruling.
U.S. demands Russia cease forcibly deporting Ukrainians
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. demands Russia cease forcibly deporting Ukrainians
July 14 (UPI) -- The United States has demanded that Russia immediately release the hundreds of thousands of civilians it says the Kremlin has forcibly deported from Ukraine.
Ex-CIA programmer convicted of 'brazen' theft of agency secrets
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ex-CIA programmer convicted of 'brazen' theft of agency secrets
July 13 (UPI) -- A former Central Intelligence Agency software engineer was convicted Wednesday on federal charges stemming from the theft of classified national defensive information that was published by Wikileaks in 2017.
Biden in Israel: 'Our relationship is deeper, stronger than it's ever been'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden in Israel: 'Our relationship is deeper, stronger than it's ever been'
July 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden visited Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem as he wrapped up Day 1 of a four-day tour in the Middle East to reaffirm relationships in the region.
Flooding leads to dozens missing in Virginia, evacuations at Tennessee campground
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Flooding leads to dozens missing in Virginia, evacuations at Tennessee campground
Two states were beleaguered with flooding incidents Tuesday night, leading to the continued cleanup efforts following a disastrous situation in southwest Virginia.
House, Senate committees hold hearings on impact of Roe vs. Wade reversal
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
House, Senate committees hold hearings on impact of Roe vs. Wade reversal
July 13 (UPI) -- The House and Senate on Wednesday held hearings examining the impact of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strong magnitude-6.8 earthquake hits Easter Island area in South Pacific
Strong magnitude-6.8 earthquake hits Easter Island area in South Pacific
DJ Tim Westwood accused of having sex with 14 year-old girl
DJ Tim Westwood accused of having sex with 14 year-old girl
U.S. Navy draws rebuke from China after transiting South China Sea
U.S. Navy draws rebuke from China after transiting South China Sea
Historic heat wave could be worst in Europe in over 200 years
Historic heat wave could be worst in Europe in over 200 years
Flooding leads to dozens missing in Virginia, evacuations at Tennessee campground
Flooding leads to dozens missing in Virginia, evacuations at Tennessee campground
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement