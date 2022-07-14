Trending
July 14, 2022 / 2:11 PM

44 missing people accounted for after devastating flooding in Virginia

By Pedro Oliveira Jr.

July 14 (UPI) -- Rescuers in Virginia have found dozens of people who had been unaccounted for during two days of widespread flooding in Buchanan County, officials said Thursday.

All 44 people reported missing have been contacted and there have been no reported deaths, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff John McClanahan said the missing people had been in the area of Big Branch Road.

"Crews were not able to reach that area Wednesday due to the roads being impassable," said Sheriff John McClanahan, NBC News reported.

Heavy rainfall battered Buchanan County from Tuesday into the early morning hours of Wednesday, leading to severe flooding that caused power outages and infrastructure damage.

More than 100 homes may have been damaged, according to preliminary estimates by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Flooding was mostly concentrated in the areas of Dismal River, Patterson, Hale Creek, Pilgrims Knob, Whitehoos and Jewell Valley, the sheriff's office said.

As of Thursday, crews continued to work on clearing debris from the area as they assess property damage.

"In the wake of the devastation, I want Virginians in Buchanan County to know that we are making every resource available to help those impacted by this storm," Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in declaring a state of emergency in southwest Virginia.

"As we continue to assess the situation, I want to thank our first responders and the personnel on the ground for providing assistance with our ongoing operations in Buchanan County," the governor added in a statement.

