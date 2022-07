The logo for the social media company Twitter is displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on April 25. The platform was out for about 40 minutes on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- The social media platform Twitter went offline for about 40 minutes Thursday morning, leaving its users with error messages on its web, mobile and TweetDeck applications. Affected users received "over capacity" and "this page is down" messages about 8 a.m., EDT. According to the website DownDetector, tens of thousands of customers reported problems with the social media network during the morning hours. Advertisement

The outage appeared to affect users in the United States, Europe and Africa.

While Twitter had been known for failing under heavy loads during its early years, Thursday's outage was the social media network's longest since 2016.

The outage appeared to be limited to Twitter and did not involve other infrastructural layers of the Internet.

The outage comes the day after Twitter announced it was suing billionaire tech founder Elon Musk for walking out of the $44 billion deal to purchase the company. Both sides accused each other of not living up to their agreement.

Musk said Twitter would not give him needed information to determine how many of its accounts were bots and fake accounts while Twitter said Musk sought to publicly bully it to get a better deal.