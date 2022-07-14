Trending
July 14, 2022 / 8:34 AM

Playboy to launch iconic mansion in the metaverse

By MT Newswires
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner arrives with girlfriends Kendra Wilkinson (L), Bridget Marquardt (C) and Holly Madison in Cannes, France in 2006. Playboy's iconic mansion is launching in the metaverse. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (MT Newswires) -- Playboy's iconic party mansion is set to have a new home in the virtual world owing to a new partnership with The Sandbox.

The lifestyle brand plans to launch a digital version of the real Playboy Mansion in The Sandbox metaverse as it seeks to venture into the next generation of the Internet known as Web3.

The Playboy Mansion serves as a location for civic functions, charitable events, magazine photography and television production. While some of these will be featured in the digital realm, more attention is going to be paid to the release of digital collectibles, organization of events, social mixers and mini-games.

Playboy's venture into the metaverse could rival the likes of Bored Ape Yacht Club and this new development means that the company is attempting to establish itself as one of the go-to brands in the Web3 area with metaverse experiences and NFTs, as well as a new creator platform called Centerfold.

RELATED Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting teen at Playboy Mansion in 1975

Playboy's chief brand and strategy officer, Rachel Webber, said, "We are thrilled to work with The Sandbox and its best-in-class design and development team to build a premium, customized Playboy gaming and social experience in the metaverse."

She also added that Playboy is excited to bring to life some of its intellectual property in the virtual world that can be utilized by anyone with an Internet connection. This is in reference to the Playboy Mansion being located in Los Angeles, which makes it difficult for out-of-state residents and the world at large to enjoy a real experience of the house.

Having been at the forefront of innovation in the celebrity, art, gaming and entertainment industries for almost 70 years, Playboy seems to have found the right partner in The Sandbox since the crypto developer has a great platform that is used by a modern generation of digital art lovers.

RELATED 'Playboy' founder Hugh Hefner dead at 91

Commenting on bringing one of the biggest brands into the virtual world, Sandbox co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Sebastien Borget said, "We are pleased to bring its rich archive of content into the metaverse and enable true fans to become virtual neighbors of this iconic brand during a future upcoming LAND sale in Q3 2022."

As of Tuesday, The Sandbox had a total NFT sales volume of about $371.21 million, according to data from CryptoSlam.

Copyright © 2022 MT Newswires. All rights reserved. MT Newswires does not provide investment advice. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.

