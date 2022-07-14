Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 14, 2022 / 2:02 PM

'Woody' Williams, last WWII Medal of Honor recipient, lies in honor at U.S. Capitol

By Doug Cunningham
Family members stand in a circle around the flag-draped casket of Herschel "Woody" Williams in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda as he lies in honor on July 14. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Hershel "Woody" Williams, the last World War II Medal of Honor recipient, is lying in honor Thursday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., delivered remarks on the Senate floor Wednesday night commemorating the life of the West Virginia native and to celebrate his legacy.

Advertisement

"You're the legacy he was most proud of, all of you," Manchin said to the Williams family during the speech.

"It has been 77 years since Woody quieted those enemy machine guns on the sands of Iwo Jima, and while he is now sadly gone, the ideals that he lived by are not: love of his family, his friends and his faith; and service to country above self," Manchin said.

RELATED Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient to lie in honor at U.S. Capitol

Manchin said lying in state at the U.S. Capitol was one of Woody's last wishes.

"Not for himself, but to represent all Medal of Honor recipients of World War II," Manchin said.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., also spoke from the Senate floor to commemorate WIlliams' life Wednesday night.

Advertisement

She described the day that Woody Williams took the actions in battle that won the Medal of Honor.

"That day, under hours of constant fire, Woody, who was a member of the 21st Marines, 3rd Marine Division, alone stormed multiple enemy pillboxes, with limited cover, neutralizing one after another, saving countless American lives behind him," Capito said.

"He went on to fight throughout the entire five-week campaign on Iwo Jima until our forces finally took the Japanese stronghold, marking a key turning point for the Allied cause," she said.

RELATED Navy to commission USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams Saturday

Williams died June 29 at 98.

Read More

Last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Woodrow Williams dies at 98

Latest Headlines

44 missing people accounted for after devastating flooding in Virginia
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
44 missing people accounted for after devastating flooding in Virginia
July 14 (UPI) -- Rescuers in Virginia have found dozens of people who had been unaccounted for during two days of widespread flooding in Buchanan County, officials said Thursday. No deaths have been reported.
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh indicted for shooting deaths of wife, son
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh indicted for shooting deaths of wife, son
July 14 (UPI) -- A South Carolina grand jury on Thursday indicted disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh in the shooting deaths of his wife and youngest son -- adding onto other criminal charges that have been piling up for almost a year.
New unemployment filings in U.S. rise to highest level in 8 months
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New unemployment filings in U.S. rise to highest level in 8 months
July 14 (UPI) -- The number of American workers filing for new unemployment benefits has increased to its highest level since last fall, the Labor Department said Thursday in its weekly update.
For 2nd day in a row, gov't report says inflation still running hot across economy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
For 2nd day in a row, gov't report says inflation still running hot across economy
July 14 (UPI) -- For the second time in as many days, new government figures released Thursday showed that inflation is still running high across the U.S. economy -- despite falling gas prices.
Twitter goes down for 40 minutes in longest outage since 2016
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Twitter goes down for 40 minutes in longest outage since 2016
July 14 (UPI) -- The social media platform Twitter went offline for about 40 minutes Thursday morning, leaving its users with error messages on its web, mobile and TweetDeck applications.
Playboy to launch iconic mansion in the metaverse
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Playboy to launch iconic mansion in the metaverse
July 14 (MT Newswires) -- Playboy's iconic party mansion is set to have a new home in the virtual world owing to a new partnership with The Sandbox.
Abortion providers ask court to again block S.C.'s 6-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Abortion providers ask court to again block S.C.'s 6-week abortion ban
July 14 (UPI) -- Abortion providers in South Carolina have filed a lawsuit in state court, seeking to again block its six-week abortion ban from going into effect.
U.S. signs off on American Airlines flights to Cuba
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. signs off on American Airlines flights to Cuba
July 14 (UPI) -- The United States has approved a request from American Airlines for additional flights to Cuba, the latest measure by the Biden administration to improve relations with Cuban citizens.
Arizona's AG seeks to reinstate 121-year-old abortion ban
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Arizona's AG seeks to reinstate 121-year-old abortion ban
July 14 (UPI) -- In the wake of the Supreme Court last month overturning Roe vs. Wade, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has asked a state court to reinstate a 121-year-old abortion ban that was put on hold by the landmark ruling.
U.S. demands Russia cease forcibly deporting Ukrainians
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. demands Russia cease forcibly deporting Ukrainians
July 14 (UPI) -- The United States has demanded that Russia immediately release the hundreds of thousands of civilians it says the Kremlin has forcibly deported from Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Historic heat wave could be worst in Europe in over 200 years
Historic heat wave could be worst in Europe in over 200 years
DJ Tim Westwood accused of having sex with 14 year-old girl
DJ Tim Westwood accused of having sex with 14 year-old girl
Flooding leads to dozens missing in Virginia, evacuations at Tennessee campground
Flooding leads to dozens missing in Virginia, evacuations at Tennessee campground
Secret Service agent returns from Israel after incident in Jerusalem
Secret Service agent returns from Israel after incident in Jerusalem
Actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assaulting 3 men in British case
Actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assaulting 3 men in British case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement