Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 14, 2022 / 5:57 PM

Dow falls 142 points as bank stocks report disappointing earnings

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Dow falls 142 points as bank stocks report disappointing earnings
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 142 points on Thursday as JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley missed earnings expectations. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142 points Thursday, extending a down week as investors took in disappointing earnings data from major banks.

The blue-chip Dow closed the day down 0.46%, after having fallen by as much as 628 points in session lows, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.032% gain after each sliding more than 2% earlier in the session.

Advertisement

Thursday's declines came after JPMorgan Chase stock fell 3.49% after the bank reported a 28% decline in second-quarter profit while also adding to reserves for bad loans and halting its share buybacks.

"In our global economy, we are dealing with two conflicting factors, operating on different timetables," JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in the bank's quarterly report. "The U.S. economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy."

RELATED For 2nd day in a row, gov't report says inflation still running hot across economy

Morgan Stanley also reported results that missed analysts' expectations, with shares falling 0.39%.

Bank stocks were down across the board including Goldman Sachs, which is set to report earnings Monday, posting a 3.05% loss, while shares of Citigroup dropped 3.01% and Wells Fargo fell 0.82%.

Advertisement

"If the banks are a barometer of the whole economy, as well as what we're likely to get from other earnings reports going forward, it's going to be an ugly quarter," Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA said.

RELATED Value of Euro, U.S. dollar on par for the first time in 20 years

Energy, materials and financials were among the S&P 500's worst-performing sectors Thursday with shares of Mosaic dropping 5.7%, while EOG Resources dropped 3.57%, Diamondback Energy slid 3.51% and Halliburton lost 3.43%.

Oil prices were also on the decline, as West Texas Intermediate crude hit its lowest level since February.

RELATED Report: U.S. economy creates 372,000 jobs in June

Latest Headlines

House passes bill to create alert system for active shooters
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
House passes bill to create alert system for active shooters
July 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bipartisan bill to create a nationwide system similar to Amber alerts to be used in active-shooter incidents.
NTSB: Dad, not son, drove truck that crashed into golf team, killing 9
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
NTSB: Dad, not son, drove truck that crashed into golf team, killing 9
July 14 (UPI) -- Federal investigators said a 38-year-old man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving a pickup truck that collided with a van carrying a college golf team, killing several people in Texas in March.
Texas sues Biden administration over guidance on emergency abortions
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Texas sues Biden administration over guidance on emergency abortions
July 14 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argues the Biden administration is violating the state's "sovereign interest" by reassuring the nation's doctors they can perform abortions in medical emergencies.
Accused Buffalo, N.Y., gunman indicted on federal hate crimes charges
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Accused Buffalo, N.Y., gunman indicted on federal hate crimes charges
July 14 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a 19-year-old on 27 counts of federal hate crimes linked to a racially motivated grocery store shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, N.Y., in May.
Indiana pushes U.S. Supreme Court on parental consent for abortions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Indiana pushes U.S. Supreme Court on parental consent for abortions
July 14 (UPI) -- Indiana on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the state to immediately enact a law requiring parental consent for a minor to get an abortion.
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
July 14 (UPI) -- Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died on Thursday at the age of 73, her family said.
Judge rejects second Steve Bannon effort to delay his contempt of Congress trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge rejects second Steve Bannon effort to delay his contempt of Congress trial
July 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge Thursday denied former White House adviser Steve Bannon's request to delay his criminal contempt of Congress trial that's scheduled to start Monday.
Senators close to unveiling bill to clarify VP role in Electoral College certification
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senators close to unveiling bill to clarify VP role in Electoral College certification
July 14 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of senators have reached an agreement on a plan to revamp the Electoral Count Act to clarify the vice president's role in certifying presidential election results.
'Woody' Williams, last WWII Medal of Honor recipient, lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
'Woody' Williams, last WWII Medal of Honor recipient, lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
July 14 (UPI) -- Hershel "Woody" Williams, the last World War II Medal of Honor recipient, is lying in honor Thursday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
ICE updates policies to prioritize keeping migrant families together
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
ICE updates policies to prioritize keeping migrant families together
July 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration issued a memo Thursday ordering border agents to prioritize keeping migrant families who cross the border into the United States together.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
Historic heat wave could be worst in Europe in over 200 years
Historic heat wave could be worst in Europe in over 200 years
WNBA star Brittney Griner back in Russian court after surprise guilty plea
WNBA star Brittney Griner back in Russian court after surprise guilty plea
Flooding leads to dozens missing in Virginia, evacuations at Tennessee campground
Flooding leads to dozens missing in Virginia, evacuations at Tennessee campground
Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait discovered beneath another painting
Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait discovered beneath another painting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement