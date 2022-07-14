Accused Buffalo, N.Y., gunman indicted on federal hate crimes charges

July 14 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a 19-year-old on 27 counts of federal hate crimes linked to a racially motivated grocery store shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, N.Y., in May.
Payton Gendron of Conklin, N.Y., was indicted on 10 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, three counts of hate crimes involving attempt to kill three people who were injured in the process, one count of hate crimes involving an attempt to kill other Black people and 13 counts of using a firearm in relation to hate crimes.