Men indicted for stealing Eagles' 'Hotel California' lyrics

Three men are charged with stealing and conspiring to sell 100 pages of handwritten lyrics from the Eagles, from left, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Glen Frey and Joe Walsh. File photo from Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame curator and two other men have been charged with stealing and conspiring to sell the Eagles' original lyrics for "Hotel California," "Life in the Fast Lane" and "New Kid in Town," estimated to be worth more than $1 million. Curator Craig Inciardi, Glenn Horowitz and Edward Kosinski were indicted Wednesday in New York for trying to sell nearly 100 pages of Don Henley's handwritten notes from the album Hotel California to potential buyers. Each of the men was charged with one count of conspiracy in the fourth degree. Inciardi and Kosinski were also charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the first degree. Advertisement

"These defendants attempted to keep and sell these unique and valuable manuscripts, despite knowing they had no right to do so," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Jr. "They made up stories about the origin of the documents and their right to possess them so they could turn a profit."

The attorneys for Inciardi, Horowitz and Kosinski issued a joint statement saying the men are innocent.

"The DA's office alleges criminality where none exists and unfairly tarnishes the reputations of well-respected professionals. We will fight these unjustified charges vigorously," attorneys Jonathan Bach, Stacey Richman and Antonia Apps said in a statement to CNN.

According to court documents, the manuscripts were stolen in the 1970s by an unnamed biographer, who was hired to write about the Eagles. The handwritten notes were pawned in 2005 to rare books dealer Horowitz, who then sold them to Inciardi and Kosinski.

The district attorney's office said when Henley learned Inciardi and Kosinski were trying to sell portions of the manuscripts, he informed the defendants the materials were stolen, demanded their return and filed a police report.

Court documents show the defendants tried to coerce Henley into buying back his stolen property. During a search warrant in 2016, some of the manuscripts were found at the auction house Sotheby's, with the rest recovered from Kosinski's New Jersey residence including 84 pages from Hotel California.

"New York is a world-class hub for art and culture, and those who deal cultural artifacts must scrupulously follow the law," Bragg said. "There is no room for those who would seek to ignore the basic expectations of fair dealing and undermine the public's confidence and trust in our cultural trade for their own ends."