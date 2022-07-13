Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 13, 2022 / 2:58 PM

Annual death toll from lightning strikes hits 6 after string of fatalities

By Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather, Accuweather.com
Annual death toll from lightning strikes hits 6 after string of fatalities
On average, 11 Americans are killed by lightning each year by July 12. Thus far, just six have died, which is markedly below average. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

A string of lightning-related fatalities across the United States over the past two weeks has increased the yearly death toll to six, less than a month after the nation recorded its first death of the year due to lightning.

July is one of the deadliest months of the year for lightning deaths in the United States, and that has proven true so far this month, with three victims dying on the same weekend.

Advertisement

On average, 11 Americans are killed by lightning each year by July 12. Thus far, just six have died, which is markedly below average. In a typical July, only eight Americans die from being struck by lightning. This year, five Americans have died from lightning in July so far.

On Saturday, Greg Shipp, a man in his 30s, was killed in Brewton, Ala., as he and a group of three other adults and a child were having a relaxing float on a nearby creek, according to reporting from The Brewton Standard.

Advertisement

Contrary to popular belief, water does not actually attract lightning. However, water is an excellent conductor of electricity, meaning that when lightning does strike the water, the dangerous jolt can travel far.

More men are fatally struck by lightning than women, something Jensenius attributes to the fact that men are more likely to engage in activities that increase one's risk of being struck by lightning, such as boating, fishing, golfing or outdoor construction.

"You are the tallest object in the immediate area [when you are in the water], so you are more likely to be struck by lightning. So, you certainly don't want to be out in the water in a thunderstorm," John Jensenius, a lightning safety specialist with the National Lightning Safety Council, told AccuWeather.

Earlier that week, Daryl Lewis, 50, was struck by lightning in Sidney, Ohio, on July 6 after he stopped on the side of a highway during a severe storm in an attempt to fix his truck, which had broken down. Lewis was driving with his father and one of his 15 children when he exited his vehicle in an attempt to make a repair.

RELATED Lightning strike kills William Friend, husband of 'One Tree Hill' actress Bevin Prince

"The universal bolt busted off of the drive shaft he was going to put it back on, so he could finish his route," Tanya Lewis, Daryl's wife, told WTEA News.

Advertisement

Three other lightning deaths were reported over the weekend of July 2-3. On July 3, William Friend, 33, was struck by lightning while he was boating just offshore Masonboro Island, N.C., highlighting the dangers of being on or near the water during a thunderstorm.

Track of Tropical Storm Colin (red) and the lightning strike that took Friend's life (yellow).

Friend, the husband of popular One Tree Hill actress Bevin Prince, was celebrating his birthday when storms sparked by a cold front and former Tropical Depression Colin developed in the area, one of which fired off the fatal bolt.

RELATED Lightning strike on truck caught on camera on Florida highway

The day before, two men were fatally struck by lightning. Zachary Cook, 38, was hit in Madisonville, Ky., while piloting a remote-controlled aircraft in the middle of a field. The other man, Felipe Flores, 39, was loading tools into a truck in Mountain City, Ga., when he was fatally struck by lightning.

When storms draw near, being in the middle of a field is an extremely dangerous place to be, as you are immediately the tallest object in your area -- making you lightning's primary target, experts say.

"Lightning is not attracted toward anything it tends to strike the tallest object in the immediate area," Jensenius, who is also the creator of Lightning Safety Awareness Week, explained. "So if you're outside and, for example, you have some jewelry or perhaps some coins in your pocket, that's not going to attract lightning. It's really the fact that you're outside that makes it dangerous."

Advertisement

This year's first lightning fatality occurred just under a month ago when a woman and her two dogs were killed by a lightning strike in California.

Read More

Dramatic photos show tree burning from the inside out

Latest Headlines

Amazon gave Ring camera footage to police without owners' consent
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Amazon gave Ring camera footage to police without owners' consent
July 13 (UPI) -- Amazon gave Ring doorbell camera footage, without owners' consent, to police at least 11 times this year, according to a letter released by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.
Secret Service agent returns from Israel after incident in Jerusalem
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Secret Service agent returns from Israel after incident in Jerusalem
July 13 (UPI) -- A U.S. Secret Service agent who was detained by Israeli authorities after an incident ahead of President Joe Biden's trip returned to the United States on Monday, officials said.
Watch live: Family holds Jayland Walker funeral in Akron, Ohio
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watch live: Family holds Jayland Walker funeral in Akron, Ohio
July 13 (UPI) -- The family of Jayland Walker, who was shot up to 60 times while running away from police during a chase on June 27, decided to leave his casket open during viewing and a funeral in Ohio on Wednesday.
Twitter stock bounces back after company sues Elon Musk over $44 billion buyout
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Twitter stock bounces back after company sues Elon Musk over $44 billion buyout
July 13 (UPI) -- Shares of Twitter -- which have fallen in value over the past several days -- rebounded some on Wednesday after the social platform sued Elon Musk to try and force him to stick to his agreement to buy the company.
Biden in Israel: 'Our relationship is deeper, stronger than it's ever been'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden in Israel: 'Our relationship is deeper, stronger than it's ever been'
July 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden began a four-day trip to the Middle East on Wednesday that will take him to Israel and Saudi Arabia as he looks to reaffirm relationships in the region and find solutions to complex issues.
Consumer prices rise again, jumping to 40-year high over past month
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Consumer prices rise again, jumping to 40-year high over past month
July 13 (UPI) -- Consumer prices increased 1.3% last month from the month before -- adding to a year-over-year increase of 9.1% -- fueling continuing fears about unabated inflation, according to new Labor Department data.
Mortgage demand declines as U.S. homebuyers seek less-expensive loans
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mortgage demand declines as U.S. homebuyers seek less-expensive loans
July 13 (UPI) -- Fewer Americans are applying for a home mortgage and those who are buying homes are spending less, according to an industry report on Wednesday.
IVF treatment can continue under Texas' current abortion law, experts say
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
IVF treatment can continue under Texas' current abortion law, experts say
July 13 (UPI) -- Abortion bans across the country have thrown into question the fate of in vitro fertilization, an expensive medical process that helps people become pregnant.
U.S. charges 2 bankers in sprawling $1.2B Venezuela laundering conspiracy
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. charges 2 bankers in sprawling $1.2B Venezuela laundering conspiracy
July 13 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have charged two financial asset managers with aiding in the laundering of $1.2 billion embezzled from Venezuela's state-owned and controlled energy company.
NYPD hunt for suspect accused of stabbing sleeping homeless men
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
NYPD hunt for suspect accused of stabbing sleeping homeless men
July 13 (UPI) -- Police in New York City said they are searching for a suspect who's been stabbing homeless men in their sleep throughout Manhattan, resulting in the death of one person.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Microsoft announces layoff of 1% of its workers, will make hires in other areas
Microsoft announces layoff of 1% of its workers, will make hires in other areas
U.S. Navy draws rebuke from China after transiting South China Sea
U.S. Navy draws rebuke from China after transiting South China Sea
Thieves return 2,000 year-old shrine said to contain blood of Christ
Thieves return 2,000 year-old shrine said to contain blood of Christ
Inmate Casey Cole White indicted on escape, murder charges
Inmate Casey Cole White indicted on escape, murder charges
Mike Pompeo says China derailed Trump's efforts to help denuclearize North Korea
Mike Pompeo says China derailed Trump's efforts to help denuclearize North Korea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement