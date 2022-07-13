Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 13, 2022 / 3:28 PM

Amazon gave Ring camera footage to police without owners' consent

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
Amazon gave Ring camera footage to police without owners' consent
Amazon admits giving police Ring doorbell videos 11 times this year without owners' consent, according to a letter received by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass. Photo courtesy of Ring.

July 13 (UPI) -- Amazon gave Ring doorbell camera footage, without owners' consent, to police at least 11 times this year, according to findings released Wednesday.

Amazon's admission was made in a letter the online retail giant sent to Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., on July 1 after he raised privacy issues over the doorbell cameras.

Advertisement

"Ring's surveillance system threatens the public in ways that go far beyond abstract privacy invasion," Markey wrote in June. "Individuals may use Ring devices' audio recordings to facilitate blackmail, stalking and other damaging practices."

Amazon, which runs Ring cameras, had previously said the footage is handed over to police only if it is demanded by a court order, if the owner gives their permission or if there is an "emergency." Amazon said the 11 instances halfway through 2022 were "emergency situations," which the company defined as "cases involving imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to any person."

RELATED Lawsuit accuses Ring, Amazon of failing to secure cameras

Markey said the findings from his investigation into Amazon, which bought the doorbell company in 2018, highlights the "close relationship between Ring and law enforcement.

"As my ongoing investigation into Amazon illustrates, it has become increasingly difficult for the public to move, assemble and converse in public without being tracked and recorded," Markey said in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Increasing law enforcement reliance on private surveillance creates a crisis of accountability, and I am particularly concerned that biometric surveillance could become central to the growing web of surveillance systems that Amazon and other powerful tech companies are responsible for," Markey added.

RELATED Security camera captures Amazon delivery driver's bear encounter

Amazon has repeatedly stated that police cannot view recordings unless clips are posted publicly or shared directly with police. Wednesday's letter is the first time the tech giant has confirmed it has handed over this information without an owner's consent.

Amazon's app called Neighbors allows users to post Ring camera footage and leave comments. Amazon currently has agreements with 2,161 police departments across the country allowing officers to use the app.

While Markey and others have raised privacy concerns, others say the cameras are useful crime-fighting tools that help police keep neighborhoods safe.

RELATED Police bust Oklahoma retail theft ring; 29 charged

"In numerous property crimes, we have utilized the Ring portal and video received from it," Omaha Police Captain Steve Cerveny told KETV. "It's routinely used in those investigations and has proved useful recently in identifying suspects."

Latest Headlines

Secret Service agent returns from Israel after incident in Jerusalem
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Secret Service agent returns from Israel after incident in Jerusalem
July 13 (UPI) -- A U.S. Secret Service agent who was detained by Israeli authorities an incident ahead of President Joe Biden's trip returned to the United States on Monday, officials said.
Annual death toll from lightning strikes hits 6 after string of fatalities
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Annual death toll from lightning strikes hits 6 after string of fatalities
A string of lightning-related fatalities across the United States over the past two weeks has increased the yearly death toll to six.
Watch live: Family holds Jayland Walker funeral in Akron, Ohio
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: Family holds Jayland Walker funeral in Akron, Ohio
July 13 (UPI) -- The family of Jayland Walker, who was shot up to 60 times while running away from police during a chase on June 27, decided to leave his casket open during viewing and a funeral in Ohio on Wednesday.
Twitter stock bounces back after company sues Elon Musk over $44 billion buyout
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Twitter stock bounces back after company sues Elon Musk over $44 billion buyout
July 13 (UPI) -- Shares of Twitter -- which have fallen in value over the past several days -- rebounded some on Wednesday after the social platform sued Elon Musk to try and force him to stick to his agreement to buy the company.
Biden in Israel: 'Our relationship is deeper, stronger than it's ever been'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden in Israel: 'Our relationship is deeper, stronger than it's ever been'
July 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden began a four-day trip to the Middle East on Wednesday that will take him to Israel and Saudi Arabia as he looks to reaffirm relationships in the region and find solutions to complex issues.
Consumer prices rise again, jumping to 40-year high over past month
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Consumer prices rise again, jumping to 40-year high over past month
July 13 (UPI) -- Consumer prices increased 1.3% last month from the month before -- adding to a year-over-year increase of 9.1% -- fueling continuing fears about unabated inflation, according to new Labor Department data.
Mortgage demand declines as U.S. homebuyers seek less-expensive loans
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mortgage demand declines as U.S. homebuyers seek less-expensive loans
July 13 (UPI) -- Fewer Americans are applying for a home mortgage and those who are buying homes are spending less, according to an industry report on Wednesday.
IVF treatment can continue under Texas' current abortion law, experts say
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
IVF treatment can continue under Texas' current abortion law, experts say
July 13 (UPI) -- Abortion bans across the country have thrown into question the fate of in vitro fertilization, an expensive medical process that helps people become pregnant.
U.S. charges 2 bankers in sprawling $1.2B Venezuela laundering conspiracy
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. charges 2 bankers in sprawling $1.2B Venezuela laundering conspiracy
July 13 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have charged two financial asset managers with aiding in the laundering of $1.2 billion embezzled from Venezuela's state-owned and controlled energy company.
NYPD hunt for suspect accused of stabbing sleeping homeless men
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
NYPD hunt for suspect accused of stabbing sleeping homeless men
July 13 (UPI) -- Police in New York City said they are searching for a suspect who's been stabbing homeless men in their sleep throughout Manhattan, resulting in the death of one person.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Microsoft announces layoff of 1% of its workers, will make hires in other areas
Microsoft announces layoff of 1% of its workers, will make hires in other areas
Thieves return 2,000 year-old shrine said to contain blood of Christ
Thieves return 2,000 year-old shrine said to contain blood of Christ
U.S. Navy draws rebuke from China after transiting South China Sea
U.S. Navy draws rebuke from China after transiting South China Sea
Inmate Casey Cole White indicted on escape, murder charges
Inmate Casey Cole White indicted on escape, murder charges
Mike Pompeo says China derailed Trump's efforts to help denuclearize North Korea
Mike Pompeo says China derailed Trump's efforts to help denuclearize North Korea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement