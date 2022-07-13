Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 13, 2022 / 4:03 AM

NYPD hunt for suspect accused of stabbing sleeping homeless men

By Darryl Coote
NYPD hunt for suspect accused of stabbing sleeping homeless men
Police in New York City are searching for a man accused of stabbing three people in Manhattan this month. Image courtesy of New York City Police Department/Twitter

July 13 (UPI) -- Police in New York City said they are searching for a suspect who's been stabbing homeless men in their sleep throughout Manhattan, resulting in the death of one person.

Authorities said the suspect, described as a Black man in his 30s, has stabbed three people this month throughout the city, and authorities are asking New Yorkers to help identify him.

Advertisement

"We are asking the public's help and we need the public's help before he strikes again," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said during a press conference Tuesday.

Authorities said the first stabbing occurred July 5 at about 3:10 a.m. in the West Village.

RELATED NYPD: Two dead after boat capsizes in Hudson River

The victim, identified as a 34-year-old man, was sleeping on a bench when he awoke with pain in his stomach. He crossed the street where a passerby called 911. He later died from his injuries at Bellevue Hospital.

Advertisement

The second incident occurred days later on Friday at about 10 p.m. at Madison and East 49 Street.

Caught on surveillance camera, the suspect is seen in video sitting on a bench near his sleeping victim for 30 minutes before putting on a mask, walking over and stabbing the 59-year-old man, authorities said.The incident was brought to the attention of police two days later as the victim thought he could self treat his wounds.

RELATED NYPD: 15-year-old charged in stabbing death on subway platform

The third stabbing occurred Monday at about 3:30 a.m at Stanley Isaacs Playground on 9595 FDR Drive.

The 28-year-old vicim, who was sleeping on the ground of a basketball court, felt a punch to his side, and he gave chase to the suspect but soon stopped due to his wounds.

All three suffered puncture wound injuries.

RELATED Man sought in shooting death of mom pushing baby stroller arrested in NYC

"These are senseless acts on defenseless people experiencing homeless," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during the press conference.

NYPD released video and images from at least two of the attacks on Tuesday.

Video of the first stabbing shows the suspect -- dressed in black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt the with logo of the Innocent Project printed on it -- riding a Citi bike that authorities said he had picked up from beside his sleeping victim and rode around the block before stabbing the man.

Advertisement

Police said he also took a backpack from the man, which officers found later not far from the scene.

Essig described the distance between the crimes as "a large swath of land" and said the third victim had told officers that the weapon used appeared to be a large kitchen knife.

Authorities said that they have been speaking with homeless people in an effort to alert them to the danger while encouraging them to seek shelter. Photos of the suspect have also been sent to all 35,000 police officers who are on the hunt for this man.

"Somebody knows this person," Sewell said while encouraging anyone with information about the suspect to contact the authorities. "We need to get this killer off our streets as quickly and as safely as possible."

Latest Headlines

Judge block's Louisiana abortion bans, allowing medical procedure to resume
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge block's Louisiana abortion bans, allowing medical procedure to resume
July 13 (UPI) -- A judge in Louisiana has awarded abortion providers a temporarily block against the state's abortion bans, allowing the resumption of the medical procedure as litigation continues.
NYPD: Two dead after boat capsizes in Hudson River
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYPD: Two dead after boat capsizes in Hudson River
July 12 (UPI) -- Two people, including a 7-year-old boy, died after a chartered boat they were aboard with family and friends capsized in the Hudson River in lower Manhattan, authorities and officials said.
Justice Dept. launches reproductive rights task force
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Justice Dept. launches reproductive rights task force
July 12 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has announced a new task force dedicated to safeguarding federal protections for reproductive healthcare as Republican-led states seek to ban abortion in the wake of Roe vs. Wade being overturned.
Biden urges lawmakers to strive 'to know one another well' at White House picnic
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden urges lawmakers to strive 'to know one another well' at White House picnic
July 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said he wished lawmakers had more opportunities to get to "know one another well" while hosting first White House congressional picnic since 2019.
Biden meets with Mexico's President to discuss migrant surge, gas prices
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden meets with Mexico's President to discuss migrant surge, gas prices
July 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden welcomed Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the White House on Tuesday for a meeting that focused on migration and gas prices.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill giving Californians right to sue gun makers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill giving Californians right to sue gun makers
July 12 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill giving the victims of gun violence the right to sue firearms makers for negligence.
Senate confirms Steve Dettelbach as ATF director
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Senate confirms Steve Dettelbach as ATF director
July 12 (UPI) -- The Senate voted 48-46 to confirm Steve Dettelbach, President Joe Biden's choice to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Dow falls 192 points as investors weigh currencies, commodities
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Dow falls 192 points as investors weigh currencies, commodities
July 12 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 192 points Tuesday as the dollar and the euro were near parity for the first time since 2002.
Jan. 6 hearing: Former Oath Keeper testifies he 'fears for the next election'
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Jan. 6 hearing: Former Oath Keeper testifies he 'fears for the next election'
July 12 (UPI) -- A former spokesman for the extremist Oath Keepers group and an Ohio man who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol testified Tuesday that they worry about the next election.
Inmate Casey Cole White indicted on escape, murder charges
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Inmate Casey Cole White indicted on escape, murder charges
July 12 (UPI) -- A grand jury in Alabama indicted Casey Cole White on escape and felony murder charges related to his April escape from Lauderdale County Jail with ex-corrections officer Vicky White.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot near Kherson, sets off massive explosion
Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot near Kherson, sets off massive explosion
Microsoft announces layoff of 1% of its workers, will make hires in other areas
Microsoft announces layoff of 1% of its workers, will make hires in other areas
New York City launches PSA on preparing for nuclear attack
New York City launches PSA on preparing for nuclear attack
Jan. 6 hearing: Former Oath Keeper testifies he 'fears for the next election'
Jan. 6 hearing: Former Oath Keeper testifies he 'fears for the next election'
Thieves return 2,000 year-old shrine said to contain blood of Christ
Thieves return 2,000 year-old shrine said to contain blood of Christ
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement