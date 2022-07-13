NYPD hunt for suspect accused of stabbing sleeping homeless men

Police in New York City are searching for a man accused of stabbing three people in Manhattan this month. Image courtesy of New York City Police Department/ Twitter

July 13 (UPI) -- Police in New York City said they are searching for a suspect who's been stabbing homeless men in their sleep throughout Manhattan, resulting in the death of one person. Authorities said the suspect, described as a Black man in his 30s, has stabbed three people this month throughout the city, and authorities are asking New Yorkers to help identify him. Advertisement

"We are asking the public's help and we need the public's help before he strikes again," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said during a press conference Tuesday.

Authorities said the first stabbing occurred July 5 at about 3:10 a.m. in the West Village.

The victim, identified as a 34-year-old man, was sleeping on a bench when he awoke with pain in his stomach. He crossed the street where a passerby called 911. He later died from his injuries at Bellevue Hospital.

The second incident occurred days later on Friday at about 10 p.m. at Madison and East 49 Street.

Caught on surveillance camera, the suspect is seen in video sitting on a bench near his sleeping victim for 30 minutes before putting on a mask, walking over and stabbing the 59-year-old man, authorities said.The incident was brought to the attention of police two days later as the victim thought he could self treat his wounds.

The third stabbing occurred Monday at about 3:30 a.m at Stanley Isaacs Playground on 9595 FDR Drive.

The 28-year-old vicim, who was sleeping on the ground of a basketball court, felt a punch to his side, and he gave chase to the suspect but soon stopped due to his wounds.

All three suffered puncture wound injuries.

"These are senseless acts on defenseless people experiencing homeless," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during the press conference.

NYPD released video and images from at least two of the attacks on Tuesday.

Video of the first stabbing shows the suspect -- dressed in black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt the with logo of the Innocent Project printed on it -- riding a Citi bike that authorities said he had picked up from beside his sleeping victim and rode around the block before stabbing the man.

Police said he also took a backpack from the man, which officers found later not far from the scene.

WANTED for HOMICIDE: On 7/5/22 at approx. 3:09 AM, opposite 374 West 11 St in Manhattan, the suspect stabbed a 34-year-old male causing his death. The suspect also stabbed two additional people on 7/8/22 and 7/11/22, both survived. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/lY2nYO3IYD— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 12, 2022

Essig described the distance between the crimes as "a large swath of land" and said the third victim had told officers that the weapon used appeared to be a large kitchen knife.

Authorities said that they have been speaking with homeless people in an effort to alert them to the danger while encouraging them to seek shelter. Photos of the suspect have also been sent to all 35,000 police officers who are on the hunt for this man.

"Somebody knows this person," Sewell said while encouraging anyone with information about the suspect to contact the authorities. "We need to get this killer off our streets as quickly and as safely as possible."