U.S. News
July 13, 2022 / 2:19 AM

Judge block's Louisiana abortion bans, allowing medical procedure to resume

By Darryl Coote
Women attend a candlelight vigil in Washington on June 26, two days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, ending federal abortion protections. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- A judge in Louisiana has awarded abortion providers a temporarily block against the state's abortion bans, allowing the resumption of the medical procedure as litigation continues.

The Center for Reproductive Rights said a judge on Tuesday awarded it a temporary restraining order against the state's so-called trigger bans until Monday morning when there is another hearing scheduled in this lengthening legal saga that began late last month with the Supreme Court overturning the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling.

Louisiana is one of 13 Republican-led states to pass so-called trigger bans on abortion in anticipation of the high court throwing out federal protections for abortion -- which it did late last month.

When that occurred, abortions were immediately prohibited without exception in the Pelican State, attracting a lawsuit from the Center for Reproductive Rights whose lawyers argue the bans are unconstitutionally vague.

RELATED Justice Dept. launches reproductive rights task force

Days later on June 27, a state court sided with the center and blocked the state's three trigger laws from going into effect, again permitting abortions to be performed in Louisiana.

The state then asked the Louisiana Supreme Court for a stay on original ruling, which moved the case to a lower court.

On Friday, that court ordered the case to change venue to a Baton Rouge courtroom, which dissolved the original stay against the bans, allowing them to go back into effect until a judge on Tuesday awarded the abortion providers a temporarily block.

RELATED Judge blocks Arizona law granting 'personhood' to fetuses, embryos

"This is an incredible relief for people who need abortion care right now in Louisiana," Jenny Ma, senior staff attorney with the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement. "Abortion care in the state can resume today, and further irreparable harm has been avoided."

The center, she said, will now look toward Monday's hearing where it will ask the judge to block the bans more permanently.

"Every hour and every day that a clinic can still provide abortion care fundamentally changes the lives of people for the better," she said.

RELATED HHS guidance says life-saving emergency abortions remain legal nationwide

Attorney General Jeff Landry lambasted the ruling on Twitter, accusing the judiciary of creating "a legal circus" that "discredits the institutions we rely upon for a stable society."

"The rule of law must be followed and I will not rest until it is," he said. "Unfortunately, we will have to wait a little bit longer for that to happen."

