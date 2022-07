President Joe Biden looks on as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at an event celebrating the passage of the bipartisan Safer Communities Act at the White House on Monday. Biden and Harris will attend the White House congressional picnic on Tuesday. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Between talks on migration with Mexico and a high-stakes trip to the Middle East, President Joe Biden will join first lady Jill Biden at the annual White House congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday. It will be the first time the picnic has been held since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden is expected to speak at 4:30 p.m., EDT. Advertisement

The White House said Vice President Kamala Harris will attend along with a bipartisan group of 260 members of Congress and their families.

In the evening, Biden will travel to the Middle East to advance U.S. interests in the region. He is expected to meet with Palestinian leaders, conduct bilateral discussions with Saudi leaders, and attend a Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council with Egypt, Iraq and Jordan.

Biden will also visit the West Bank to consult with the Palestinian Authority and to reiterate his strong support for a two-state solution with Israel, with equal measures of security, freedom and opportunity for the Palestinian people.