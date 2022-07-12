Watch Live
House Jan. 6 committee hearing explores U.S. extremist groups, impact of Trump tweets before Capitol attack
July 12, 2022 / 1:05 PM

New York City launches PSA on preparing for nuclear attack

By Sommer Brokaw

July 12 (UPI) -- New York City's Emergency Department has launched a public service announcement on preparing for possible nuclear attack.

The nuclear preparedness PSA released Monday outlined three important steps.

First, get inside a building, and move away from the windows.

Second, stay inside, shut all doors and windows, and head to basement if you have one, but if not, get as far into the middle of the building as possible. Also, outlined as part of the second step, if coming from outside, is to get clean immediately, remove and bag clothing, and take a shower to keep radioactive dust or ash away from the body.

Third, stay tuned, following media for more information, signing up for Notify NYC for official alerts and updates, and staying inside until officials say it's safe.

"While the likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low, it is important New Yorkers know the steps to stay safe," the New York Emergency Department said in a statement.

"As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed," New York City Emergency Commissioner Zach Iscol added.

