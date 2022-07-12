Trending
July 12, 2022 / 6:25 AM

Jan. 6 committee to hear about extremists at U.S. Capitol, impact of Trump's tweets

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Jan. 6 committee to hear about extremists at U.S. Capitol, impact of Trump's tweets
Radical pro-Trump fight with police outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. Tuesday's hearing will focus on how extremist groups convened to attack the Capitol that day and the impact of messages from then-President Donald Trump. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- The House Jan. 6 committee will convene its next public hearing early Tuesday afternoon and the session is expected to focus on how extremist groups came together and attacked the U.S. Capitol and ties to former President Donald Trump.

The public hearing will be the panel's seventh and committee members say that one of the primary focuses will be on a tweet from Trump in December 2020. It read, "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!," and may have been a catalyst for extremist groups to plan the attack.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. EDT.

"People are going to hear the story of that tweet, and then the explosive effect it had in Trump World, and specifically among the domestic violent extremist groups, the most dangerous political extremists in the country at that point," committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said Sunday.

In November, the committee subpoenaed leaders of far-right extremist groups the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. Jason Van Tatenhove, a former spokesman for the Oath Keepers, is expected to testify at Tuesday's hearing.

The committee has said that members of the Oath Keepers were involved with planning and participating in the violence at the U.S. Capitol -- and 18 members of the group have been indicted by a federal grand jury after traveling to Washington, D.C., with paramilitary gear and supplies.

In papers filed last Friday, the Justice Department listed evidence showing that a member of the Oath Keepers carried explosives to the Washington, D.C., area, and another kept a "death list" before the attack.

Sen. Chuck Schumer tests COVID-19 positive

Enrique Tarrio, former chairman of the Proud Boys, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2021, on charges of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was taken from Asbury United Methodist Church during a previous protest in D.C.

Tarrio and four others were indicted last month on seditious conspiracy charges, but a judge delayed a trial scheduled for August, citing the ongoing work of the Jan. 6 Committee.

During the committee's first public hearing in June, documentary filmmaker Nick Quested, who followed some members of the Proud Boys on the day of the attack, said that they made their way to the Capitol before Trump even began his address on the Ellipse on Jan. 6.

"There was a large contingent, more than I would expect, and I was confused to a certain extent why we were walking away from the president's speech because that's what I felt we were there to cover," he said then.

The committee's last public hearing two weeks ago featured explosive testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson about Trump's behavior on the day of the attack. Last Friday, the panel heard from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone during a closed-door meeting -- during which he corroborated previous testimony about misconduct involving Trump on Jan. 6.

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon, who faces a criminal trial for contempt of Congress this week for denying a committee subpoena to testify, has indicated that he's now willing to testify. However, it's unclear if or when that will happen or if his trial will be put on hold.

Ex-White House aide testifies at sixth public hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on June 28, 2022. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Judge rejects Steve Bannon's efforts to delay contempt of Congress trial Michigan gubernatorial candidate pleads not guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 riots

