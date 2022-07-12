Watch Live
House Jan. 6 committee hearing explores U.S. extremist groups, impact of Trump tweets before Capitol attack
U.S. News
July 12, 2022 / 12:22 PM

U.S. considering second COVID-19 vaccine boosters for adults, reports say

By Don Jacobson
With the ability of COVID-19 subvariants to evade protections and increased risk of reinfections, the Food and Drug Administration is making second boosters for all adults a top priority, news reports said Tuesday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- The emergence of the highly contagious omicron COVID-19 subvariants may compel President Joe Biden's administration to seek approval for a second COVID-19 booster shot for all adults, according to news reports Tuesday.

Administration officials, including White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha and infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, are backing the effort to authorize across-the-board boosters as new cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants mount.

The White House said on Tuesday that it is planning to expand testing and treatment options amid the new surge.

The Washington Post, CNN and NBC News reported that officials may seek a second booster.

RELATED White House to expand testing, treatments due to rise in COVID-19 BA.5 variant

Right now, second COVID-19 vaccine boosters are only available for adults over 50 and those with compromised immune systems. The first boosters for younger Americans were approved late last year.

With the ability of subvariants to evade protections and increased risk of reinfections, the Food and Drug Administration is making second boosters for all adults a top priority, the reports said.

Any plan to authorize a second booster would need approval from the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The BA.4 and BA.5 variants have proven to be the most contagious forms of the virus to date and comprised up about 90% of all cases on Sunday, according to the CDC.

The spread of the highly infectious subvariants have pushed COVID-19 hospitalizations to their highest levels since March, with close to 40,000 patients.

New daily U.S. cases have risen from around 18,000 in mid-March to more than 133,000 on June 30. About 58,000 new infections were reported Monday, according to Worldometer.

RELATED COVID-19: Cases rise 7% in week worldwide but deaths down 4%

U.S. deaths from COVID-19 were averaging around 400 per day in late June, largely unchanged since a spike in January and February triggered by the omicron B.1 variant.

COVID-19 vaccines prevented 58% of deaths, study estimates

