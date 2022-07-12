Trending
U.S. News
July 12, 2022 / 6:11 PM

Senate confirms Steve Dettelbach as ATF director

By Daniel Uria
Steve Dettelbach as ATF director
The Senate voted 48-46 to confirm Steve Dettelbach, President Joe Biden's choice to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- The Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Steve Dettelbach to serve as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Dettelbach, 56, was confirmed by a 48-46 vote that went largely along party lines with Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, voting along with Democrats to approve President Joe Biden's selection to head the ATF.

Prior to landing the job as the head of the ATF, Dettelbach worked as a federal prosecutor for the Justice Department -- the ATF's parent agency.

As the head of the agency, which is tasked with legislating the firearms industry, Dettelbach pledged to combat "an epidemic of firearms violence" in the United States, taking the reigns in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y.; Uvalde, Texas; and Highland Park, Ill.

RELATED New immigration, trade deals expected from Biden's meeting with Mexican president

During his confirmation hearings, he also asserted that "politics can play no role in law enforcement" and vowing "to never let politics in any way" influence his actions as ATF director.

"I have lived that credo and I vow to continue to do it because people need to have confidence that people in law enforcement's only agenda is to enforce the law -- and if you're at the ATF to catch the bad guys and protect the public," Dettelbach said.

Tuesday's vote marked the first time the Senate has confirmed an ATF director since 2013.

RELATED Jan. 6 hearing: Former Oath Keeper testifies he 'fears for the next election'

B. Todd Jones, the last Senate-confirmed director of the agency told The Washington Post that a leader approved by Congress can be "meaningful within the bureau" for morale, noting that the label of "acting director: can imply that "you're a placeholder, that you've really just sort of maintained steady state operations."

RELATED William Barr subpoenaed in Dominion defamation lawsuit

