Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins died Sunday on the USS Carl Vinson, the U.S. Navy confirmed. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

July 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy confirmed the identity of a sailor found dead aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson as Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins. Collins, 22, of Broken Arrow, Okla., died Sunday morning, the Navy said in a news release. An official cause of death has not been released, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated. The Navy said there were no signs of suicide or foul play. Advertisement

"My deepest condolences go out to the Collins family in this time of tragic loss," Capt. P. Scott Miller, commanding officer of the USS Carl Vinson said in the news release.

"As shipmates we grieve the untimely passing of a talented young man. We will continue to provide support to the Vinson crew and the Collins family."

Crew members have access to individual counseling and support groups from the ship's psychologist, chaplains and deployed resiliency counselor along with shored-based resources and regional mental health services.

Collins joined the Navy in 2019 and attended Information Warfare Training in Pensacola, Fla. He was assigned to the USS Carl Vinson in October 2020.