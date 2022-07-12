Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 12, 2022 / 11:15 PM

Justice Dept. launches reproductive rights task force

By Darryl Coote
Justice Dept. launches reproductive rights task force
Vanita Gupta, associate attorney general, has been selected to chair the Reproductive Rights Task Force, which was announced Tuesday. Pool File Photo by Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday announced a new task force dedicated to safeguarding federal protections for reproductive healthcare as Republican-led states seek to ban abortion in the wake of Roe vs. Wade being overturned.

Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta will chair the Reproductive Rights Task Force, which has the mission to monitor state and local bans on abortion for overreach.

Advertisement

The Justice Department explained in a statement that some of the actions it will be looking for include those that deny a women's ability to seek reproductive care and a person's ability to inform others about such services as well as bans on abortion-inducing drugs and the imposition of criminal or civil penalties on federal employees who provide legal reproductive health services.

Officials said the task force formalizes months of work being conducted behind scenes at the Justice Department to identify ways to protect access to abortion in anticipation of the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling of Roe vs. Wade being overturned -- which the high court did late last month.

Advertisement

Gupta described that decision in a video message as "devastating," and that the task force will explore with reproductive rights organizations, patients, law firms and other stakeholders "every legal option to protect and provide comprehensive reproductive health services."

"The court took away a constitutional right, preventing women from being able to make decisions about our bodies, our health and our futures," she said. "While we recognize that congressional action is the best answer, we will not be deterred from using every tool at our disposal to defend reproductive freedom."

The announcement was made days after President Joe Biden announced an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion while directing Justice Department prosecutors to "do everything in their power to protect these women seeking to invoke their right" to reproductive healthcare.

In remarks from the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Friday, Biden said federal prosecutors will work in states where abortion clinics are still open to protect them from intimidation. They will protect the rights of women to travel with the purpose of seeking medical attention from a state where abortion is banned to one where it is not and to protect a women's right to U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved medication.

Advertisement

He warned that the decision by the conservative-leaning Supreme Court to throw out federal abortion protections has been received by Republican politicians as a "green light" to seek a national ban.

Thirteen states had so-called trigger abortion bans in place in anticipation of Roe vs. Wade being overturned, with the Guttmacher Institute, a sexual and reproductive health and rights institute, judging a total of 26 states are either certain or likely to move to prohibit the medical procedure.

Alexis McGill Johnson, the president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Federation, called the creation of the task force "a meaningful step in providing a framework for enforcing federal protection for those helping patients navigate access to abortion."

"We look forward to seeing its work quickly take shape," Johnson said in a statement.

The moves come as Biden has received criticism from members of his Democratic Party as well as activists for not taking more assertive steps to protect access to abortion following the overturning of Roe vs. Wade

Biden has repeatedly said it'll take codifying abortion into federal law to protect access nationwide, and has called on the public to vote in November for those who will support that measure.

Advertisement

"My ultimate goal is to reinstate Roe vs. Wade as the national law by passing it in the United States Congress," he said on Sunday.

Abortion-rights advocates march against overturning of Roe vs. Wade

Women attend a candlelight vigil in Washington on June 26, two days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, ending federal abortion protections. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill giving Californians right to sue gun makers Linda Coffee argued Roe vs. Wade; now, she's watching its demise Judge blocks Arizona law granting 'personhood' to fetuses, embryos

Latest Headlines

Biden urges lawmakers to strive 'to know one another well' at White House picnic
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden urges lawmakers to strive 'to know one another well' at White House picnic
July 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said he wished lawmakers had more opportunities to get to "know one another well" while hosting first White House congressional picnic since 2019.
Biden meets with Mexico's President to discuss migrant surge, gas prices
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden meets with Mexico's President to discuss migrant surge, gas prices
July 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden welcomed Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the White House on Tuesday for a meeting that focused on migration and gas prices.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill giving Californians right to sue gun makers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill giving Californians right to sue gun makers
July 12 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill giving the victims of gun violence the right to sue firearms makers for negligence.
Senate confirms Steve Dettelbach as ATF director
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senate confirms Steve Dettelbach as ATF director
July 12 (UPI) -- The Senate voted 48-46 to confirm Steve Dettelbach, President Joe Biden's choice to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Dow falls 192 points as investors weigh currencies, commodities
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dow falls 192 points as investors weigh currencies, commodities
July 12 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 192 points Tuesday as the dollar and the euro were near parity for the first time since 2002.
Jan. 6 hearing: Former Oath Keeper testifies he 'fears for the next election'
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Jan. 6 hearing: Former Oath Keeper testifies he 'fears for the next election'
July 12 (UPI) -- A former spokesman for the extremist Oath Keepers group and an Ohio man who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol testified Tuesday that they worry about the next election.
Inmate Casey Cole White indicted on escape, murder charges
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Inmate Casey Cole White indicted on escape, murder charges
July 12 (UPI) -- A grand jury in Alabama indicted Casey Cole White on escape and felony murder charges related to his April escape from Lauderdale County Jail with ex-corrections officer Vicky White.
Navy identifies sailor found dead on USS Carl Vinson
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Navy identifies sailor found dead on USS Carl Vinson
July 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy confirmed the identity of a sailor found dead aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson as Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins.
Spotify acquires music trivia guessing game Heardle
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Spotify acquires music trivia guessing game Heardle
July 12 (UPI) -- Spotify announced Tuesday that it has acquired the music trivia guessing game Heardle, and users trying to play the game on Tuesday were redirected to the Spotify website.
Microsoft announces layoff of 1% of its workers, will make hires in other areas
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Microsoft announces layoff of 1% of its workers, will make hires in other areas
July 12 (UPI) -- In a realignment of its business groups, Microsoft said it cut jobs in some areas and will make hires in other roles that will increase its total number of employees during the fiscal year that started in July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot near Kherson, sets off massive explosion
Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot near Kherson, sets off massive explosion
Microsoft announces layoff of 1% of its workers, will make hires in other areas
Microsoft announces layoff of 1% of its workers, will make hires in other areas
New York City launches PSA on preparing for nuclear attack
New York City launches PSA on preparing for nuclear attack
Jan. 6 hearing: Former Oath Keeper testifies he 'fears for the next election'
Jan. 6 hearing: Former Oath Keeper testifies he 'fears for the next election'
Judge blocks Arizona law granting 'personhood' to fetuses, embryos
Judge blocks Arizona law granting 'personhood' to fetuses, embryos
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement