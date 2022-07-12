Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 12, 2022 / 1:47 AM

Judge blocks Arizona law granting 'personhood' to fetuses, embryos

By Darryl Coote
Women attend a candlelight vigil in Washington on June 26, two days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, ending federal abortion protections. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Arizona has temporarily blocked a state law that grants so-called personhood rights to fetuses, embryos and fertilized eggs, stating it is unconstitutionally vague.

U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes ruled Monday against the state's Interpretation Policy on the grounds that it is "intolerably vague," preventing healthcare professionals from knowing if they are breaking state law by providing abortion care.

Advertisement

Arizona enacted the Interpretation Policy in April of last year, which directs the state to interpret and construe all state laws to "acknowledge" that an unborn child, at all stages of development, has the same rights and privileges as any other resident.

That August, the Center for Reproductive Rights filed a challenge against the Interpretation Policy but then filed an emergency motion asking the court for injunctive relief after the Supreme Court last month overturned Roe vs. Wade.

Advertisement

The abortion providers argued that after the federal protections for abortion were revoked by the high court, they stopped performing legal abortion services as they had no way to know if they could be punished for doing their jobs under the Interpretation Policy.

In his ruling Monday, Rayes wrote that it was unclear exactly what the Interpretation Policy does, stating it "either does absolutely nothing or it does something."

"What that something might be is a mystery or, as defendants put it, 'anyone's guess,'" he wrote.

RELATED Mich. 'reproductive freedom' ballot initiative collects 750K signatures

Rayes continued that the state seems to believe that the policy does little to nothing and that enjoining it would be "purely symbolic."

Though that might be the case, the state still needs to explain the effects of the law as healthcare providers "should not have to operate under a shadow of uncertainty, especially when defendants have been unable to provide a coherent and satisfactory explanation of what the Interpretation Policy does," he said.

Rayes added his injunction will not harm Arizona, but if it wants to extend legal protections to the unborn, it can through amending the definition of "person" in other state statutes.

RELATED FDA to consider first-ever nonprescription birth control pill

"What Arizona cannot do is enact a vague rule of statutory construction that sows confusion through its laws, leaving people to guess what their conduct will reap," he said.

Advertisement

Jessica Sklarsky, senior staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement that the court was right to block the law but more needs to be done in the state and nationwide to protect access to the medical procedure.

"The Supreme Court's catastrophic decision overturning Roe vs. Wade has unleashed chaos on the ground, leaving Arizona residents scrambling to figure out if they can get the abortion care they need," Sklarsky said. "People should not have to live in a state of fear when accessing or providing essential healthcare.

"We will continue our fight to preserve abortion access in Arizona and across the country."

According to state data, there were 13,273 abortions performed in Arizona in 2020.

The ruling comes as several Republican-led states have sought to enact abortion bans in the wake of Roe vs. Wade being overturned. Many of these laws have been confronted with litigation.

Read More

HHS guidance says life-saving emergency abortions remain legal nationwide

Latest Headlines

White House: Iran preparing to send drones to Russia
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House: Iran preparing to send drones to Russia
July 11 (UPI) -- The United States believes Iran is seeking to provide Russia with hundreds of battle drones for its invasion of Ukraine, a top White House official said Monday.
Judge rejects Steve Bannon's efforts to delay contempt of Congress trial
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge rejects Steve Bannon's efforts to delay contempt of Congress trial
July 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday ruled against a series of efforts by Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, to delay his upcoming trial on contempt of Congress charges. 
Mexico's President to discuss migration with Biden, Harris in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Mexico's President to discuss migration with Biden, Harris in Washington, D.C.
July 11 (UPI) -- Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to discuss migration at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Nasdaq snaps five-day winning streak as tech stocks fall
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Nasdaq snaps five-day winning streak as tech stocks fall
July 11 (UPI) -- Technology stocks declined Monday ending a five-day winning streak for the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which fell 2.26%.
HHS guidance says life-saving emergency abortions remain legal nationwide
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
HHS guidance says life-saving emergency abortions remain legal nationwide
July 11 (UPI) -- U.S. health officials issued new guidance Monday specifying that doctors who perform abortions in emergency situations are protected under federal law regardless of state bans.
'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah changes plea to guilty in wire fraud case
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah changes plea to guilty in wire fraud case
July 11 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in Manhattan federal court after previously pleading not guilty.
Texas grid operator urges residents to conserve power amid heat wave
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Texas grid operator urges residents to conserve power amid heat wave
July 11 (UPI) -- With a punishing heat wave across Texas driving record high power demand, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas late Sunday sent out a request that Texans cut back on their energy use Monday.
Mich. 'reproductive freedom' ballot initiative collects 750K signatures
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Mich. 'reproductive freedom' ballot initiative collects 750K signatures
July 11 (UPI) -- Pro-choice advocates in Michigan announced Monday they have collected more than 750,000 signatures on a petition to amend the state's constitution to guarantee abortion rights.
Visitor suffers life-threatening brain infection after swimming at Iowa beach
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Visitor suffers life-threatening brain infection after swimming at Iowa beach
July 11 (UPI) -- A Missouri visitor has been diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening infection from a brain-eating ameba after swimming in an Iowa beach, prompting the beach's closure.
Navy sailor found dead aboard USS Carl Vinson
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Navy sailor found dead aboard USS Carl Vinson
July 11 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy sailor was found dead aboard the USS Carl Vinson. The Navy is investigating and said there are no indications of suicide or foul play.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jan. 6 committee's hearing Tuesday to focus on ties between Trump, extremist groups
Jan. 6 committee's hearing Tuesday to focus on ties between Trump, extremist groups
Russia shuts down Nord Stream pipeline for maintenance, Europe braced for worst
Russia shuts down Nord Stream pipeline for maintenance, Europe braced for worst
Russian rockets hit Ukraine's second-largest city; death toll in residential attack rises
Russian rockets hit Ukraine's second-largest city; death toll in residential attack rises
Australian PM Anthony Albanese dismisses China's demands to improve relations
Australian PM Anthony Albanese dismisses China's demands to improve relations
Biden praises bipartisan gun law: 'We're opening door to get much more done'
Biden praises bipartisan gun law: 'We're opening door to get much more done'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement