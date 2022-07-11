Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 11, 2022 / 6:34 PM

Mexico's President to discuss migration with Biden, Harris in Washington, D.C.

By Sheri Walsh
Mexico's President to discuss migration with Biden, Harris in Washington, D.C.
President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador and President Joe Biden will meet at the White House Tuesday to discuss migration. File Pool Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris separately on Tuesday to discuss migration, crime and the economy after boycotting last month's Summit of the Americas.

Harris will meet with Lopez Obrador over breakfast at the National Observatory in Washington, D.C., to outline the administration's efforts to manage historic numbers of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, before meeting with Biden in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Biden designated Harris last year to address the causes of increased migration from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to the United States.

The number of migrants crossing the southern U.S. border in May was the largest on record in two decades, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

RELATED Mexico's President Obrador won't attend Summit of the Americas in U.S.

Last month, Lopez Obrador, also known as AMLO, said he would meet with Biden in Washington, D.C., as he withdrew from the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles after the U.S. excluded Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from attending over human-rights concerns.

"I am not going to the summit because not all the countries of the Americas are invited," Lopez Obrador said last month. "I believe in the need to change the policy that has been imposed for centuries -- exclusions, wanting to dominate for no reason, not respecting the sovereignty of countries."

Advertisement

Despite the snub, Lopez Obrador said his government will "continue to maintain good relations" with Biden.

RELATED Biden signs declaration addressing migration on final day of summit

"I am very sorry not to be able to meet with President Biden because I consider him a good man, but he is under strong pressure from Republicans, extremists and some leaders of the Cuban community in the United States, who have a lot of influence," he said.

Biden will meet with Lopez Obrador at the White House later Tuesday to discuss migration issues at the U.S.-Mexico border. Their meeting is expected to cover security and crime, including drug and arms smuggling at the border.

Illegal smuggling of opioids from Mexico was the leading source of a record 106,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED Biden urges democracy, unity on immigration at Summit of the Americas

The two leaders are also expected to discuss supply chain disruptions, inflation and rising food and energy costs fueled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED Federal judge blocks Biden policy limiting immigration enforcement

Latest Headlines

Nasdaq snaps five-day winning streak as tech stocks fall
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nasdaq snaps five-day winning streak as tech stocks fall
July 11 (UPI) -- Technology stocks declined Monday ending a five-day winning streak for the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which fell 2.26%.
HHS guidance says life-saving emergency abortions remain legal nationwide
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
HHS guidance says life-saving emergency abortions remain legal nationwide
July 11 (UPI) -- U.S. health officials issued new guidance Monday specifying that doctors who perform abortions in emergency situations are protected under federal law regardless of state bans.
'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah changes plea to guilty in wire fraud case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah changes plea to guilty in wire fraud case
July 11 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in Manhattan federal court after previously pleading not guilty.
Texas grid operator urges residents to conserve power amid heat wave
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas grid operator urges residents to conserve power amid heat wave
July 11 (UPI) -- With a punishing heat wave across Texas driving record high power demand, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas late Sunday sent out a request that Texans cut back on their energy use Monday.
Mich. 'reproductive freedom' ballot initiative collects 750K signatures
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mich. 'reproductive freedom' ballot initiative collects 750K signatures
July 11 (UPI) -- Pro-choice advocates in Michigan announced Monday they have collected more than 750,000 signatures on a petition to amend the state's constitution to guarantee abortion rights.
Visitor suffers life-threatening brain infection after swimming at Iowa beach
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Visitor suffers life-threatening brain infection after swimming at Iowa beach
July 11 (UPI) -- A Missouri visitor has been diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening infection from a brain-eating ameba after swimming in an Iowa beach, prompting the beach's closure.
Navy sailor found dead aboard USS Carl Vinson
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Navy sailor found dead aboard USS Carl Vinson
July 11 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy sailor was found dead aboard the USS Carl Vinson. The Navy is investigating and said there are no indications of suicide or foul play.
Twitter shares sink after Elon Musk abandons $44 million deal to buy social platform
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Twitter shares sink after Elon Musk abandons $44 million deal to buy social platform
July 11 (UPI) -- The value of public Twitter stock sank at the start of trading on Monday after the first opening bell on Wall Street since billionaire Elon Musk said he's backing out of an agreement to buy the social platform.
FDA to consider first-ever nonprescription birth control pill
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FDA to consider first-ever nonprescription birth control pill
July 11 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration will consider the first-ever nonprescription birth control pill in the United States. HRA Pharma submitted an application to convert Opill from prescription to over-the-counter access.
Biden praises bipartisan gun law: 'We're opening door to get much more done'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden praises bipartisan gun law: 'We're opening door to get much more done'
July 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted an event at the White House on Monday to celebrate new bipartisan gun safety restrictions and indicate a path toward safer communities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jan. 6 committee's hearing Tuesday to focus on ties between Trump, extremist groups
Jan. 6 committee's hearing Tuesday to focus on ties between Trump, extremist groups
Russian rockets hit Ukraine's second-largest city; death toll in residential attack rises
Russian rockets hit Ukraine's second-largest city; death toll in residential attack rises
Australian PM Anthony Albanese dismisses China's demands to improve relations
Australian PM Anthony Albanese dismisses China's demands to improve relations
Biden praises bipartisan gun law: 'We're opening door to get much more done'
Biden praises bipartisan gun law: 'We're opening door to get much more done'
Twitter shares sink after Elon Musk abandons $44 million deal to buy social platform
Twitter shares sink after Elon Musk abandons $44 million deal to buy social platform
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement