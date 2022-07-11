Advertisement
U.S. News
July 11, 2022 / 9:47 AM

Twitter shares sink after Elon Musk abandons $44 million deal to buy social platform

By UPI Staff
1/4
Twitter shares sink after Elon Musk abandons $44 million deal to buy social platform
The Twitter logo is seen on a display at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on April 25. Shares of the company declined on Monday over Elon Musk's attempt to back out of an agreement to buy the social platform. File Photo courtesy Tesla/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- The value of public Twitter stock sank at the start of trading on Monday after the first opening bell on Wall Street since billionaire Elon Musk said he's backing out of an agreement to buy the social platform.

Shares of Twitter had fallen by more than 7% on the New York Stock Exchange after the bell on Monday, after they declined by about 5% in premarket trading. By 9:45 a.m. EDT, shares were trading for about $34. Shares peaked at $51.70 in April after Twitter's board agreed to Musk's buyout offer of $44 million.

Advertisement

The downturn was expected after Musk announced on Friday that he wanted out of the Twitter deal, which he'd pursued for months.

The deal was agreed to in April, but the first sign of trouble came in May when Musk said the deal was on hold while the company determined how many of its daily monetizable users were phony or spam accounts.

Advertisement

That same issue, Musk said, is the reason he's abandoning the deal.

Musk said previously that his intention was to turn Twitter into a more efficient and less-restrictive platform for speech, which was a possible indicator of why he was willing to let banned former President Donald Trump return. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

In a letter to Twitter's top legal officer, which was included in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk said that Twitter officials have "not complied with contractual obligations" to assess the number of phony accounts.

"Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information," an attorney for Musk wrote in the letter.

RELATED Elon Musk says Twitter is 'resisting and thwarting his information rights'

Musk's attempt to buy Twitter caused significant controversy -- especially in May when the billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX said that he planned to allow former President Donald Trump back on the platform. Trump was banned two days after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol for inciting violence.

Musk, 51, was a member of two of Trump's business advisory councils when he was president, although he ultimately departed both in 2017 over Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Advertisement

On Monday, Musk mocked Twitter in two tweets. The first was a meme showing various facial expressions by Musk laughing at Twitter's failing to disclose the number of "bot" accounts. The second was a photo of meme-popular actor and martial arts expert Chuck Norris sitting at a chess board. Musk's caption read simply, "Checkmate."

Twitter has rejected Musk's claim that it has refused to provide information about the phony accounts -- and says it will attempt to force Musk to abide by the agreement in court.

Musk's is one of the most-followed accounts on Twitter, with nearly 101 million followers. Speculation increased about a possible deal for Musk to buy Twitter early this year when he began buying large blocks of Twitter stock.

RELATED SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs

Musk said previously that his intention was to turn Twitter into a more efficient and less-restrictive platform for speech, which was a possible indicator of why he was willing to let Trump return.

According to Forbes, Musk is the world's richest person -- with a net worth of $238 billion.

Read More

Elon Musk files notice to exit $44 billion Twitter purchase deal Elon Musk's child petitions for name change to sever ties with billionaire father

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Biden recognizes signing of Safer Communities Act into law
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Watch live: Biden recognizes signing of Safer Communities Act into law
July 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a White House event on Monday recognizing the signing of the bipartisan Safer Communities Act last month.
Jan. 6 committee's hearing Tuesday to focus on ties between Trump, extremist groups
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 6 committee's hearing Tuesday to focus on ties between Trump, extremist groups
July 11 (UPI) -- The House Jan. 6 committee's next public hearing Tuesday will focus on how extremist groups came together and played a primary role in attacking the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn the 2020 election.
63-year-old transgender woman caught in Mont.'s birth certificate dispute
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
63-year-old transgender woman caught in Mont.'s birth certificate dispute
July 11 (UPI) -- A string of legislative and administrative actions has made Montana one of four states where amending their birth certificates is nearly impossible for transgender people.
Texas cryptocurrency miner to source power from utility-scale batteries
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas cryptocurrency miner to source power from utility-scale batteries
July 11 (MT Newswires) -- The cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Lancium has partnered with Broad Reach Power, a Houston-based power producer to use power stored in batteries during peak demand.
Tropical-fueled downpours to target Southeast, Gulf Coast this week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tropical-fueled downpours to target Southeast, Gulf Coast this week
Forecasters say a soaking and dreary week is in store for portions of the Gulf Coast as rounds of showers and thunderstorms target the region.
U.S. to release nearly 150,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine from national stockpile
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. to release nearly 150,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine from national stockpile
July 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration on Monday will release almost 150,000 additional doses of monkeypox vaccine from a national stockpile amid riding cases nationwide, officials said.
Blinken offers condolences in Japan over Abe's death
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Blinken offers condolences in Japan over Abe's death
July 11 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Monday over the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Biden says he's looking into declaring abortion a public health emergency
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden says he's looking into declaring abortion a public health emergency
July 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said he is considering declaring abortion a public health emergency as Republican states ban the medical procedure following the Supreme Court's decision that struck down its ruling in Roe vs. Wade.
NYPD: 15-year-old charged in stabbing death on subway platform
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
NYPD: 15-year-old charged in stabbing death on subway platform
July 10 (UPI) -- Police in New York City on Sunday arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with murder for killing a 14-year-old in a fight that occurred a day earlier on a Manhattan subway platform.
Sen. Chuck Schumer tests COVID-19 positive
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer tests COVID-19 positive
July 10 (UPI) -- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesman said Sunday evening.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Probe underway after fire blankets Rome in cloud of thick, toxic smoke
Probe underway after fire blankets Rome in cloud of thick, toxic smoke
Jan. 6: Cipollone testimony 'reinforced' reports of Trump misconduct; Bannon to testify
Jan. 6: Cipollone testimony 'reinforced' reports of Trump misconduct; Bannon to testify
Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings
Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings
Pregnant woman ticketed in HOV lane says fetus should count as passenger
Pregnant woman ticketed in HOV lane says fetus should count as passenger
NFL free agent Duane Brown arrested on gun charge
NFL free agent Duane Brown arrested on gun charge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement